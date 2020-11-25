AFRICA AIR CONNECTIVITY
IATA'S AIR CONNECTIVITY INDEX measures how well connected a country's cities are to other cities around the world critical for trade, tourism and other economic flows.
See report titled "Air Connectivity: Measuring the connections that drive economic growth" (www.iata.org/economics)
A
R D
T
947
E
thousand tonnes air cargo flown
C
IR O
N
S
'
I
V
R
2014�19
Y
F
+30%
U
M
O
72M
53%
international
of which
tourist
arrive
arrivals
by air
Countries with 1% better air cargo connectivity engage in 6% more trade
Kenya's flower
exports
2017 +132%
2010
Cut flowers was the 2nd most
exported product in Kenya
Air cargo flies over 120'000 tonnes of Kenyan flowers each year, sustaining 90'000 jobs
PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity gaps even before COVID-19
April 2019
970
city pairs
Air connectivity score destination-weightedseats (000s)
120
South Africa and Egypt best
+22%
absolute connectivity in Africa
+32%
2019
2014
80
+51%
40
+93%
S. Africa
Egypt Morocco Ethiopia
Algeria
But it's relative connectivity that matters for economic growth
Air connectivity
relative to
absolute score
population
South Africa
Morocco
Egypt
Ethiopia
Ethiopia has grown the fastest among African aviation markets, in terms of air connectivity relative to population
Air connectivity relative
Key drivers
to population
Favourable business
3.5x
environment
industry
Robust air transport
2009 2019
Demographics and
economic growth
POST COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity decimated
by COVID-19100 city pairs
April 2020
City pairs figures rounded to the second digit.
450
300
150
Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5 most connected countries in Africa
April
October
2020
-94%
-98%
-72%
-96%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
