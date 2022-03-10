Africa CDC has MOU with Pfizer for supplies of COVID-19 pill

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - Africa's top public
health agency has agreed a memorandum of understanding with
Pfizer to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm's
Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 pills to the continent, its director
said on Thursday.
Data from a mid-to-late stage study in November showed
Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations
and deaths compared to placebo, in adults at high risk of severe
illness.
John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC), also said it was still talking to
Merck about obtaining supplies of its molnupiravir COVID
pill and a call was scheduled for this week about that.
"For the Pfizer situation, we have the MOU. The memorandum
of understanding is with the legal office at the AU (African
Union)," said Nkengasong. The Africa CDC is an AU agency.
"Once that is cleared we will formally make an announcement
with Pfizer and provide details," he told an online media
briefing.
A World Health Organization panel last week backed the use
of molnupiravir for high-risk patients such as the
immunocompromised, the unvaccinated, older people and those with
chronic diseases.
Merck's pill has been in lower demand than the Pfizer
medication because of comparatively low efficacy and potential
safety issues for certain groups.
South Africa's government has said it was not planning to
buy Merck's pill for cost reasons, despite the drug gaining
approval from the country's health regulator.
Nkengasong said African countries should be using a
combination of public health measures, vaccines, testing and the
Pfizer and Merck treatments in their efforts to overcome the
COVID-19 pandemic this year.
"These molecules have a very unique role to play in a
campaign to fight against this terrible pandemic," he said.
Nkengasong expressed a concern about countries where
vaccination rates were still very low, which include most
African countries, saying people should not be complacent as the
virus still posed a grave risk.
"Of course the war going on in Ukraine has taken a lot of
attention away from COVID, which is unfortunate because COVID
has now killed close to 6 million people," he said.
"If the deaths of 6 million people doesn't shake us, then I
don't know what can shake us in our humanity."
(Reporting by James Macharia Chege; Writing by Estelle Shirbon)