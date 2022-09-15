Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates

09/15/2022 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Wuse market, in Abuja

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat on the African continent given low vaccination rates, the acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Thursday.

"The virus is still circulating, and with the low rates of vaccination the pandemic is still very much with us here on the continent," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a news conference.

He was responding to a question about whether he agreed with comments by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the end of the COVID pandemic was now in sight.

The Africa CDC director said just over 22% of Africa's population was fully vaccinated against COVID and that his agency would continue pushing to raise that number. "The levels of protection are still relatively low," he told reporters.

African countries struggled to secure early supplies of COVID vaccines as rich nations hoarded doses, and more recently hesitancy and logistics problems have made it difficult to get shots into arms.

Ouma said the Africa CDC was focusing on getting as many people on the continent as possible fully vaccinated, not on procuring new vaccines targeting specific variants like Omicron.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait MiridzhanianEditing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.25% 439.26 Real-time Quote.-17.76%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.24% 144.13 Real-time Quote.-16.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11aU.S. tech-focused hedge funds brace for heavy losses amid market slide
RE
06:08aINDIA BONDS-Benchmark 10-yr bond yield posts steepest rise in six weeks on rate hike fears
RE
06:08aINDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee weakens as oil companies soak up dollars
RE
06:06aMan convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced
RE
06:04aExplainer-What election deniers could do in 2024 if they win U.S. November midterms
RE
06:03aAFRICA CDC HEAD : COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates
RE
06:03aBig Divides
RE
06:02aGerman govt considers taking Schwedt refinery under state control - Spiegel
RE
06:02aAlongside govt stake, a trusteeship is also possible - spiegel…
RE
06:01aGerman govt seeking to take rosneft refinery under state control…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2Quantafuel ASA | Company presentation
3Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales bo..
4INDIA RUPEE-Rupee slips tracking higher Treasury yields; Fed meet next ..
5New rotor for the energy transition: Nordex Group presents the N175/6.X

HOT NEWS