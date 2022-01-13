Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing its COVID treatment pill

01/13/2022 | 05:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is manufactured and packaged

(Reuters) -Africa's top public health body is in talks with Pfizer about bringing in supplies of its antiviral Paxlovid treatment pills for COVID-19 to the continent, its director said on Thursday.

Paxlovid was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths, and data suggested it retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer has said.

"We are in really close discussions with Pfizer to see what can be done to make the drugs available on the continent and accessible on the continent, that is the Paxlovid drugs," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

Governments around the world are scrambling to buy Paxlovid, while Merck's Molnupiravir has faced setbacks after disappointing trial data.

Nkengasong said that obtaining supplies of COVID-19 drugs was one of three key strategies for combating the pandemic in Africa in 2022, along with scaling up vaccinations and expanding testing.

Drugs for treating COVID-19 would be crucial in the eventuality of another highly transmissible variant emerging and public health systems becoming overwhelmed, he said.

"The only way to relieve that will be if we have drugs like Paxlovid where people can take that drug and stay home and get relief, and that way the burden and the constraints on the health system will be limited," Nkengasong told an online news briefing.

"That's why we are working on those three things this year very, very actively," he said.

Africa has officially recorded just over 10 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, although the real number is likely much higher due to patchy testing.

Several African countries are going through fourth or fifth waves of infections.

Nkengasong said 10% of Africans were fully vaccinated.

South Korea will begin treating COVID-19 patients with Paxlovid on Friday, the first Asian country to do so.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and James Macharia Chege, Writing by Estelle Shirbon;Editing by Alison Williams and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.07% 563.56 Delayed Quote.2.15%
PFIZER, INC. -0.07% 56.65 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.04% 185.37 Delayed Quote.2.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aUK diners slump after Omicron hit, staff absences hit record
RE
05:54aHungary govt expects COVID-19 cases to surge, shortens quarantine period
RE
05:52aSingapore Exchange to launch four battery materials contracts in H1 2022
RE
05:50aMore Chinese developers seek to avert default as Evergrande deadline looms
RE
05:49aChina growth seen slowing to 5.2% in 2022, modest policy easing expected
RE
05:47aRussia-led bloc starts pulling troops out of Kazakhstan
RE
05:45aCoinbase buys crypto futures exchanges, plans to sell derivatives in U.S
RE
05:45aFED'S HAWKISH COMMS BLITZ TAKES AIM AT SKEPTICAL MARKET : McGeever
RE
05:43aAfrica CDC talking to Pfizer about importing its COVID treatment pill
RE
05:42aS.Africa still seeing serious COVID-19 in unvaccinated, vulnerable during Omicron wave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpations
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3More Chinese developers seek to avert default as Evergrande deadline lo..
4Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
5China's overnight money rate jumps to 4-mth high, policy rate in focus

HOT NEWS