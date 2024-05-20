Africa Opportunity Fund Ltd - Closed ended investment fund focused on Africa - Says net asset value at April 30 is 84.7 US cents down 5.2% from 89.3 cents at March 29, and from 86 cents at December 31. The fund says the drop in NAV reflects investment losses from First Mutual Properties, Mashonaland Holdings and Enterprise Group.

Current stock price: USD0.60

12-month change: up 9.1%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

