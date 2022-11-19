Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Africa climate activists have mixed feelings about COP27

11/19/2022 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COP27 climate summit in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - COP27 climate talks dragged into the weekend after negotiators failed to agree on a final deal at the close on Friday, and African activists tried to hold on to dimming hopes that the event could bring meaningful changes to their continent.

"Global north countries... need to send the $100 billion they promised," youth activist Kevin Mtai said at the summit.

Sudanese climate activist Nisreen Elsaim doubted the final outcome would satisfy the continent's needs.

"We still lack a lot of things," she said, scrolling through the programme on her phone. "[There is a] huge financing gap and the very major important agenda items for the African continent are still not there."

Others felt reassured that the summit took place in an African country and was headed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"I'm hopeful and I trust our African leaders to have a strong voice... to come out with some good financing and good resources for the African youth and African communities," activist Paul Kaluki said.

(Reporting by Sisipho Skweyiya; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.33% 453.32 Real-time Quote.-15.75%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.34% 150.23 Real-time Quote.-14.48%
Latest news "Economy"
04:49aOman's oq announces start operating of third crude oil processin…
RE
04:41aWhat they are saying at the COP27 climate summit
RE
04:33aFTX launches strategic review, seeks court relief to pay critical vendors
RE
04:20aChina reports 24,473 new COVID cases; some Beijing businesses shut
RE
04:19aAfrica climate activists have mixed feelings about COP27
RE
04:16aElon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
RE
04:07aFrance sees risk of 1.5°C objective "dying" at Egypt conference
RE
04:07aFrench energy minister says still no satisfactory cop27 agreemen…
RE
04:01aRussia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
RE
03:59aEgypt calls on nations to "rise to the occasion" as COP27 success in balance
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2Musk underestimated Twitter train wreck, says analyst
3HARRIS TOLD APEC LEADERS THE UNITED STATES WILL INTRODUCE A NEW…
4JD.com: Highlights of Q3 2022 Earnings Call
5Venator Materials : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

HOT NEWS