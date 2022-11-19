Africa climate activists have mixed feelings about COP27

"Global north countries... need to send the $100 billion they promised," youth activist Kevin Mtai said at the summit.

Sudanese climate activist Nisreen Elsaim doubted the final outcome would satisfy the continent's needs.

"We still lack a lot of things," she said, scrolling through the programme on her phone. "[There is a] huge financing gap and the very major important agenda items for the African continent are still not there."

Others felt reassured that the summit took place in an African country and was headed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

"I'm hopeful and I trust our African leaders to have a strong voice... to come out with some good financing and good resources for the African youth and African communities," activist Paul Kaluki said.

