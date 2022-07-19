Africa needs more private funds for infrastructure investments- Africa50 CEO

MARRAKECH, Morocco, July 19 (Reuters) - African countries
need to leverage more private funds to meet infrastructure
financing needs estimated at between $68 billion and $108
billion annually, the chief executive of Africa50, an
infrastructure investment offshoot of the African Development
Bank, said on Tuesday in Marrakech.
Leveraging more private capital to finance infrastructure
projects, as part of public-private partnerships, would help
free public funds to projects shunned by the private sector, CEO
Alain Ebobissé said on the eve of the launch of a U.S- Africa
business summit.
Since its creation six years ago, Africa50 has spent $5
billion on 16 projects in the fields of energy, transport,
information and communication technologies, healthcare and
education.
Africa50 has also signed on the same day a deal with a
grouping of some of the richest African wealth funds to increase
their involvement in African infrastructure investments.
Since 2013, China has been the top foreign investor in
Africa, unrolling billions of dollars on the continent’s
infrastructure. The U.S. is stepping up efforts, but is still
far from catching up.
The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) had planned
$26 million last year to fund feasibility studies of African
investment projects with a potential to generate $17 billion in
financing, the agency's director, Enoh Ebong, told Reuters.
"Sub-Saharan Africa is one of our largest portfolios at the
agency," she said, adding that she sees demand growing on U.S.
companies from the continent.
While U.S. companies take care of feasibility studies funded
by the USTDA, African partners "can get financing from any party
whatsoever. We would like it that they do it with our fellow
U.S. government agencies, but we do not put any condition on who
finances that project," Ebong said.
"For every $1 spent on feasibility studies we see a return
of $117, which translates into jobs in the U.S.,” Ebong said.
"We are absolutely competitive, and we see it in the
partners who are picking U.S. companies in head-to-head
competition with Chinese companies," she added, calling
infrastructure "key to trade."
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Leslie Adler)