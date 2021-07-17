Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

African Development Bank : Close partnership between India and Africa could improve the welfare of 2.5 billion people post Covid-19, participants at 2021 Indo-Africa business conclave say

07/17/2021 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
17-Jul-2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided the impetus for a stronger partnership between India and Africa with potential benefits to both as they build back sustainably after the crisis, experts attending the 16th CII-Exim Bank Digital Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership affirmed.

Speaking at the virtual event's opening, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India External Affairs Minister said the two sides must reinforce collaboration in public health, digital delivery, capacity building, and the green economy - 'our goals must be to use these new tools and practices for better delivery on the ground.'

'India has always maintained that progress in the world is contingent on the development of the global south, nowhere is that more evident than in Africa, and that is why we adapt as the most priority to the India-Africa partnership,' Jaishankar said.

The three-day virtual conference, with the theme Harnessing the Africa-India Opportunity- Connect, Create, Collaborate, was organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the India Exim Bank with support from the Ministries of External Affairs and Commerce and Industry. Sessions focused on healthcare including vaccine access and equity, and digitization of the information technology, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Participants said India and Africa should boost efforts to improve access to medicines, including vaccines and other essential drugs to tackle Covid-19 and future pandemics. Other sectors where there is scope for investment and partnerships include clean energy and digital technology.

During a panel discussion, Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank Group Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, said an infrastructure-led recovery from the pandemic is critical for Africa; he added that the Bank is ready to partner with Indian firms to transform Africa's healthcare.

'We are focused on health defense systems, in dialogue with our 81 African and non-African government shareholders, including India,' he said.

The African Development Bank will invest up to $3 billion over the next 30 years to advance the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and the development of healthcare infrastructure across Africa, Quaynor said. The Bank has also been providing expertise to its members on preparing public-private partnerships and to deepen debt capital markets including through investment in pension funds and providing sovereign credit and partial risk guarantees.

'The pandemic has widened Africa's financing gap to $345 billion and innovative solutions are needed,' Quaynor said. 'Africa needs financing to promote the private sector, create jobs, provide social protection for vulnerable groups, and drive inclusive growth.'

Noel Tata, Chair of the CII Africa Committee and Managing Director of Tata International Limited, a conglomerate, called on African leaders to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to spur the development of textile, pharmaceutical, automotive, agro-processing, and information and communication technology supply chains. The AfCFTA, a pan-African economic bloc with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion, came into force on January 1, 2021.

'We must continue to focus and identify new cross-border partnership opportunities that are future-proof and directed at the welfare of the 2.5 billion people in India and Africa. AfCFTA will have a positive cascading impact on our bilateral relations and industrial economic partnerships,' Tata said.

One opportunity for Indian investment is special agro-industrial zones (SAPZ), an initiative the Bank is supporting to concentrate agro-processing within areas of high farming potential to boost productivity and competitiveness.

The Asia External Representation Office of the Bank has been supporting and participating in the India-Africa conclave since 2014. India joined the African Development Fund, the concessional financing arm of the Bank Group, in 1982; a year later it became a member of the African Development Bank.

Click here to see photos of the event

Contact:

Kwasi Kpodo, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank, email: w.kpodo@afdb.org

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 09:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:17aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Close partnership between India and Africa could improve the welfare of 2.5 billion people post Covid-19, participants at 2021 Indo-Africa business conclave say
PU
05:01aNigeria sees auctioning of 5G spectrum in last quarter of 2021
RE
04:59aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives Azerbaijan's Deputy PM
PU
04:51aPresident of Uzbekistan receives a U.S. delegation
PU
04:51aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia
PU
04:33aWang Yi Meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah
PU
04:33aWANG YI ATTENDS THE HIGH-LEVEL INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE THEMED "CENTRAL AND SOUTH ASIA : Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities"
PU
04:19aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : Standard & Poor's Lowers State of Kuwait Ratings to 'A+'; Outlook Remains Negative
PU
04:09aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK launched the third update of "Eidity" App
PU
03:02aAPEC leaders pledge to double down on pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021
2Senator asks airlines about worker shortages after billions in U.S. bailouts
3China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
4THE BOEING COMPANY : ON THIS DAY: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
5THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK LIMITED : JAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK : J&K Bank opens new Business Unit at Samote Budha..

HOT NEWS