African Development Bank Coding for Employment Digital Ambassadors program: More than 19,000 applications received

12/22/2021 | 09:37am EST
22-Dec-2021

The African Development Bank has received a huge response to its call for applications to take part in a training program that seeks to bring digital skills to Africa's underserved communities.

More than 19,000 aspiring digital ambassadors have applied since the program launched on 17 November. All eligible African youth are encouraged to apply for the peer-to-peer learning program before 31 December at 17.00 GMT.

"We are excited about the enthusiasm and interest from young Africans about digital ambassadors. It is very important that we build upon the success of the Coding for Employment program to take digital literacy to the grassroots," said Martha Phiri, Director of the Bank's Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development Department.

Coding for Employment and its technical partner, Microsoft Philanthropies, will offer more than 500 selected digital ambassadors an intensive, three-month online program featuring in-demand skills, such as web design and digital marketing.

A technical glitch in registration that some applicants experienced has been resolved; any applicants who had issues are strongly encouraged to try again.

At the end of the coursework, the Bank and Microsoft Philanthropies will provide graduates with information and communication technology toolkits, as well as other resources to equip them to provide the same training to members of their communities. Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35 years by the application deadline, are expected to be proficient in English or French, and must be citizens of Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, Nigeria or Senegal.

The digital ambassadors training is part of the African Development Bank's youth-focused Coding for Employment program, which aims to equip young Africans to bring about economic and social transformation in the digital age.

"At Microsoft Philanthropies, our Digital Skills drive is all about democratising access to the skills and knowledge that youth in Africa need to succeed in today's jobs and those of the future. That's what underpins this incredible partnership with the African Development Bank. The drive to succeed and the eagerness to learn is clear in the response we've had to date - a new wave of digitally savvy learners coming out of this program will only strengthen the position of Africa's talent pool within the global digital economy," said Ghada Khalifa, Regional Director for Microsoft Philanthropies, Middle East and Africa.

---

Register to become a Coding for Employment digital ambassador:

French formEnglish form

Learn more about Coding for Employment.

Contact:

Media contact:

Gershwin Wanneburg | Communication and External Relations Department | African Development Bank | email: G.wanneberg@afdb.org

Technical contact:

Keiko Takei, Chief Education Analyst, African Development Bank, email: k.takei@afdb.org

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
