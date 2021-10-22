Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

African Development Bank launches consultations on new Strategy for Quality Health Infrastructure in Africa

10/22/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
22-Oct-2021

The African Development Bank has launched a consultation process with health ministers and other partners as it develops a strategy to drive enhanced access to health services across Africa through 2030.

Input from ministers in the Bank's 54 regional member countries, development partners and civil society is expected to strengthen the Bank's Strategy for Quality Health Infrastructure in Africa (2021-2030). A robust scoping study titled "Good Health and Well-being" underpins the strategy.

"These consultations are crucial to ensure the delivery of an efficient, impactful and sustainable strategy. The global Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on lives and livelihoods strongly justifies the Bank's renewed investments in Africa's health infrastructure and efforts to strengthen its health systems resilience," said Dr. Beth Dunford, the Bank's Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed serious gaps in African national health systems and overwhelmed capacity to test for and treat the disease. Health infrastructure is unevenly distributed, and often of poor quality. Only half of the primary health care facilities in sub-Saharan Africa have access to clean water and adequate sanitation.

The Strategy focuses on areas that match the Bank's comparative advantage, including health infrastructure and building in flexibility to respond to the needs of regional member countries. Particular focus areas are primary health care infrastructure for under-served populations, with supporting infrastructure investment to ensure that facilities are connected to water and sanitation, energy, transport and communications services; diagnostic infrastructure, utilizing a range of delivery models, including public-private collaborations; and connectivity for innovative health solutions, to expand information and communications technology links and facilitate innovations in health service delivery.

The Bank's investments in health infrastructure will be packaged with knowledge work, policy dialogue and technical assistance, and in partnership with other health sector actors. This support will focus on effective health financing strategies, including the expansion of health insurance to ensure low-income household access and that investments are used effectively and sustainably.

"Poor health undermines Africa's economic productivity. The continent's health infrastructure needs are too big to be met by any one, single player. I welcome stakeholder inputs as the Bank formulates a pipeline of operations in support of building stronger African health systems," said Dr. Martha Phiri, Director for Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development at the Bank.

The Strategy has been developed in alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 3 and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Invited stakeholders will have until 5 November 2021 to take part in the Bank's Quality Health Infrastructure in Africa strategy consultation process. Feedback on the strategy can be directed to Dr. Babatunde Omilola, the Bank's Manager for Public Health, Nutrition and Social Protection, via email: b.omilola@afdb.org.

To review the Strategy document in English, click here; click here for the French version.

Contact:

Olufemi Terry, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank; email: o.terry@afdb.org

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pSIMPLY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pINVESTOR ALERT : OCTOBER 26, 2021 HYRECAR, INC. (NASDAQ: HYRE) CLASS ACTION DEADLINE REMINDER: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HyreCar, Inc.
PR
01:16pPeru Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Its Pavilion at Dubai Expo and Wins 4 World Travel Awards
BU
01:16pTRANSITION :  Availability of the 2021 Interim Financial Report for the Six-month-period Ended September 30, 2021
BU
01:16pIxian-Next generation of data streaming
GL
01:14pSouth Korean coal prices dip but cold limits downside
PU
01:14pCOP 26 PROFILE : South Korea steps up emissions pledges
PU
01:14pAVNET : Honored with 2021 Volunteerism Award and October 100 Acts of Giving Recipients Announced
PU
01:14pBRUNSWICK : Harris Boats Launches the All-New, Redesigned Grand Mariner Elevating the Pontoon Experience with Bold New Designs and Innovative Technology
PU
01:14pOAK VALLEY BANCORP : REPORTS 3rd QUARTER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3S&P 500, Nasdaq opens lower after Intel's margin warning
4Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021
5PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..

HOT NEWS