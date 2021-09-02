Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

African Development Bank to launch new initiative to integrate natural capital into finance in Africa

09/02/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
01-Sep-2021

On 9 September, the African Development Bank Group, Green Growth Knowledge Platform (GGKP), and other partners will launch a new initiative on integrating natural capital into development finance in Africa.

This initiative, called the Natural Capital for African Development Finance Programme NC4-ADF, is supported by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through its dedicated agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the MAVA Foundation, the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) and the Economics for Nature (E4N) partnership, with the goal of giving a central economic role to natural capital.

'The inclusion of natural capital in development finance is essential for post-Covid-19 recovery,' said Vanessa Ushie, Director of the Policy Analysis Division at the African Development Bank's African Natural Resources Centre. 'The Bank recognises that nature-based approaches are key to addressing biodiversity and climate emergencies. It is working to integrate natural capital into infrastructure financing, investments, and economic policies in Africa.'

Natural capital, which includes land or carbon storage resources such as water and fisheries, accounts for between 30 and 50 percent of the total wealth of African countries, although it is often not included in economic measures such as GDP. Moreover, international development institutions take little account of natural capital in development financing projects. In the face of climate change, natural capital is a key asset supporting inclusive and green growth.

The NC4-ADF programme, which runs from 2020 to 2022, plans to integrate natural capital approaches into development financing in Africa.

Participants in the launch meeting, including ministers and heads of international institutions, will discuss how to establish a common vision that embraces natural capital, particularly in the development projects and programmes of multilateral development institutions.

Dr Rabah Arezki, Chief Economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank, will give a keynote address.

Government representatives from Nigeria, Tanzania, Madagascar and Mozambique, whose countries are participating in the programme, will take part in the event

The results of a pilot infrastructure project conducted using natural capital approaches in Tanzania, with support from the African Development Bank and Germany, will be presented during this webinar.

Contact:

Romaric Ollo HIEN I Communication and External Relations Department I African Development Bank I Email: O.HIEN@AFDB.ORG

Technical Contact:

Promise ADERIBIGBE | African Centre for Natural Resources (ECNR)| African Development Bank |

Disclaimer

African Development Bank Group published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:56pDELIVERY HERO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:53pAZUL 3D : appoints Vince Anewenter to Advisory Board
BU
03:52pFORIAN : Announces $24 Million Private Placement of 3.5% Convertible Notes due 2025, Appoints New Chief Financial Officer (Form 8-K)
PU
03:52pSecretary Granholm Announces Strategic Petroleum Reserve Exchange
PU
03:52pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Supporting Afghan refugees
PU
03:52pPINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Four Talented Professionals Join Pinnacle in Huntersville, NC
PU
03:52pBUYING A HOME : Choosing the right loan for you
PU
03:52pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Identity Discombobulated – Reorienting Identity in the Enterprise
PU
03:52pAfrican Development Bank to launch new initiative to integrate natural capital into finance in Africa
PU
03:52pRAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Completes Sale of Lumber and Newsprint Assets (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
2Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
3S&P 500 advances on boost from oil stocks, Nasdaq retreats
4U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe
5Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..

HOT NEWS