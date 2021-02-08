Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

African Discovery Group, Inc. : Announces Completion of Capital Raise

02/08/2021 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- African Discovery Group, Inc., a Nevada Corporation, (OTC: AFDG) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed a private capital raise.

AFDG has raised $634,546 in a private fundraising transaction, selling 9,064,943 shares at a private offering price of $0.07 per share.  The restricted shares being issued constitute approximately 1.3% of AFDG's shares that are now issued and outstanding.  The proceeds of the offering are being used to advance AFDG's existing projects, for general corporate purposes, and in conjunction with the November, 2020 reverse merger related costs.

About African Discovery Group, Inc.

African Discovery Group, Inc. is a diversified, African-focused, business development company, with its principal office based in New York City. The Company has existing agreements with Monitor Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS"), a New York and Norwegian-based project corporation specializing in developing critical power and infrastructure projects in Africa which, when financed and completed, will provide ADG with a multi-year royalty stream, thus facilitating additional facets of African Discovery Group's intended diversification in Africa. New revenue is additionally intended to be derived from agricultural/ environmental, strategic minerals, media and financial sectors. Additional future growth initiatives exist in the African oil & gas, logistics, pharmaceutical and real estate sectors.

www.africandiscoverygroup.com

Contact:

African Discovery Group, Inc.
Harry Green, CFO
445 Park Avenue, 9th Floor
New York, NY 10022, USA
e-mail: hg@africandiscoverygroup.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/african-discovery-group-inc-announces-completion-of-capital-raise-301224008.html

SOURCE African Discovery Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:47aProactive news headlines including NexTech AR Solutions, Karora Resources, BTU Metals Corp and Algernon Pharmaceuticals
GL
04:46aZEU TECHNOLOGIES : ZeUPay Completes Acquisition of Prego International Group AS
AQ
04:46aDEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Qiwi plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
04:46aNOKIA : Thinking about buying stock in InspireMD, iBio, Nokia, Novan, or T2 Biosystems?
PR
04:46aAxcient's Charlie Tomeo Named 2021 CRN Channel Chief
GL
04:45aEurofins' US Transplant Diagnostics and Cleveland Clinic Sign a Licensing Agreement to Expand Access to an Innovative, Novel Biomarker for Detecting Rejection in Kidney Transplant Patients
PR
04:45aCITRIX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
04:45aUnilever partners with Bid Black to showcase Black production talent
PU
04:45aRoofReplacementMelbourne.com.au Offers the Highest Quality Roof Replacements in Melbourne
AQ
04:45aKAHOOT : Celebrate love and kindness with these tips from Kahoot! Academy's Verified educators
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ