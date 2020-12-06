JOINT MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: African Economic Conference 2020: Africa beyond COVID-19: acceleration towards inclusive sustainable development

WHO: Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The African Development Bank (AfDB)

WHEN: 8 -10 December 2020

WHERE: Virtual conference

The 2020 edition of the African Economic Conference, jointly organized by African Development Bank (AfDB), the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will be held virtually from 8 to 10 December 2020.

The theme of this year's conference is: 'Africa beyond COVID-19: accelerating towards inclusive sustainable development'. The conference will bring together various stakeholders, including policymakers and researchers, to examine the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 and measures to mitigate and recover from the pandemic.

In particular, the conference will focus on how African countries can build resilience and be better prepared to deal with future shocks. It will offer best practices from Africa and elsewhere, on how African economies can accelerate progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

For further information, please refer to the conference website: https://www.uneca.org/aec2020

To attend the conference, please register at the following link:

https://events.uneca.org/registration/register?eventId=a8012202-812d-eb11-80e5-0050569360fe

Language: The conference will be conducted in English with simultaneous interpretation in French.

Media Inquiries:

Emeka Anuforo, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank. Email: e.anuforo@afdb.org

Maleele Choongo - United Nations Development Program, Regional Bureau for Africa | Email: maleele.choongo@undp.org

Ms. Sophia Denekew, Media Relations, Economic Commission for Africa.

Email: denekews@uneca.un.org