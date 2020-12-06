Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

African Economic Conference 2020: Africa beyond COVID-19: acceleration towards inclusive sustainable development

12/06/2020 | 07:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOINT MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: African Economic Conference 2020: Africa beyond COVID-19: acceleration towards inclusive sustainable development

WHO: Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), The African Development Bank (AfDB)

WHEN: 8 -10 December 2020

WHERE: Virtual conference

The 2020 edition of the African Economic Conference, jointly organized by African Development Bank (AfDB), the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will be held virtually from 8 to 10 December 2020.

The theme of this year's conference is: 'Africa beyond COVID-19: accelerating towards inclusive sustainable development'. The conference will bring together various stakeholders, including policymakers and researchers, to examine the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 and measures to mitigate and recover from the pandemic.

In particular, the conference will focus on how African countries can build resilience and be better prepared to deal with future shocks. It will offer best practices from Africa and elsewhere, on how African economies can accelerate progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

For further information, please refer to the conference website: https://www.uneca.org/aec2020

To attend the conference, please register at the following link:

https://events.uneca.org/registration/register?eventId=a8012202-812d-eb11-80e5-0050569360fe

Language: The conference will be conducted in English with simultaneous interpretation in French.

Media Inquiries:

Emeka Anuforo, Communication and External Relations Department, African Development Bank. Email: e.anuforo@afdb.org

Maleele Choongo - United Nations Development Program, Regional Bureau for Africa | Email: maleele.choongo@undp.org

Ms. Sophia Denekew, Media Relations, Economic Commission for Africa.
Email: denekews@uneca.un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 05 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 12:48:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-After blazing energy rally, investors check the fuel gauge
RE
08:58aGermany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown
RE
08:49aOman sets up new energy company to raise capital
RE
08:49aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : African Union approves start of trading under AfCFTA on 1 January next year as earlier agreed
PU
08:45aBritain and EU resume trade talks in 'final throw of the dice'
RE
07:53aOnly PM should present Poland's EU stance, says president's top aide
RE
07:49aAFRICAN ECONOMIC CONFERENCE 2020 : Africa beyond COVID-19: acceleration towards inclusive sustainable development
PU
07:41aIRAN PREPARES TO RAISE OIL EXPORTS IF SANCTIONS EASED : state media
RE
07:06aEXPLAINER : The potential impact of Brexit without a trade deal
RE
07:01aBritain ready for no deal - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end - Bild am Sonnt..
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : UniCredit chairman-elect says M..
4DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : THE DECORATION GRINCH: Over 12 million Brits have had their decorations deli..
5EXPLAINER: The potential impact of Brexit without a trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ