African Union Chairman Macky Sall to attend G20 summit - officials

The visit, his first to a G20 summit, will follow his attendance at the COP27 UN climate meeting in Egypt where he was one of the leading advocates for rich countries to contribute more cash to help Africa adapt to climate change.

The summit in Bali takes place on Nov. 15-16, overlapping the second week of the COP27 conference.

Sall would have "two hats" at the meeting, representing both the African Union and Senegal, one of the officials said.

Senegal is in discussions with G20 members about a deal to support its transition to low carbon energy.

The so-called Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP) were pioneered by South Africa's deal last year with countries including the United States, Britain, Germany and France providing funding to speed up its transition away from coal power.

One of the items he will want to discuss with G20 members is the Senegal JETP which was being negotiated at COP27, the official said.

