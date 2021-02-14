African Union : Intra-African Trade Fair - IATF 2021

Log in
Intra-African Trade Fair - IATF 2021

02/14/2021 | 05:17am EST
Trade and Investment Forum comprising: IATF2021 Conference
This conference featuring leading African and international speakers and a variety of sessions dealing with African trade and investment. Specifically, the conference will feature dedicated sessions on trade and investment opportunities under the AfCFTA and will also include training workshops covering exporting, standards, and marketing.

Business-to-Business and Business-to-Government
The will provide opportunities for matchmaking, business exchanges and conclusion of business and investment deals.

Country Days -
Selected countries to showcase their trade, investment, tourism and cultural opportunities.

Virtual Trade Fair (VTF)
This will enable showcasing of goods, services and investment opportunities on an interactive online platform. The Virtual Trade Fair will continue even after the Trade Fair has concluded.
Visit for more information on VTF https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en/virtual-trade-fair

Creative Africa
Showcasing Africa's creative economy with a Fashion Show, Music, Film, Creative Africa Summit and a dedicated Creative Industry Exhibition.

The IATF Automotive Show
The Automotive Show segment will have a dedicated Auto Exhibition, an Automotive Workshop and a B2B/B2G for the Automotive Industry. IATF Automotive Show will present a platform for car manufacturers, assemblers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and component suppliers to exhibit their products and also interact with potential buyers and suppliers. Youth Start-Up

The Youth Start-Up
This segment will have a dedicated Pavilion for Youth Start-Ups in Africa where they will showcase their goods and services, and IATF2021 will provide opportunities for matchmaking with venture capitalists, entrepreneurship training, networking amongst the youth and other delegates at the IATF.

Disclaimer

African Union published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
