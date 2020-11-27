African Union : Ministers stress need for greater investment to revitalise energy sector

JOINT PRESS RELEASE

African Ministers stress the need for greater investment to revitalise energy sector and drive

sustainable recovery

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 26 November 2020- Ministers from African countries representing nearly three-quarters of the continent's energy consumption and more than half of its population met with global energy leaders today to consider how to revitalise the African energy sector and enable a sustainable economic recovery after the pandemic.

Under the theme of Securing Africa's Energy Future in the Wake of COVID-19,the Second AUC- IEA Ministerial Forum was chaired by Dr Amani Abou-Zeid,African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, and Mr Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa.

High-level officials at the virtual Ministerial meeting represented a diverse range of African economies. Energy leaders from major global economies also took part, along with senior figures from international organisations, companies and civil society.

In her opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at the African Union (AU) underscored the importance of concerted efforts in addressing the different elements of securing Africa's energy future following the devastating effects of COVID-

19. "It is critical that the recovery is fast, resilient and sustainable. It is equally important that the recovery delivers jobs, supports livelihoods and leaves no one behind, especially women and youth. For this to happen, we must work in partnership to expand public and private investments and encourage innovations", emphasized Dr. Amani Abou-Zeid.

The AU Commissioner further added that a robust energy sector is necessary building upon policy gains so far made in encouraging grid and off-grid investments with high participation of the private sector. "The AU Commission has been at the fore front of leading harmonisation of policy and regulatory framework in the energy sector in Africa to stimulate investments and build a strong energy market. Another important aspect is the need for tapping into the innovations of