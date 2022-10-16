Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

African Union chair calls for unconditional ceasefire, peace talks in Ethiopia

10/16/2022 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks.

AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray with grave concern.

"The chairperson strongly calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services," the AU said in a statement.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane, Redwan Hussein, national security advisor to the prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Abiy's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray forces, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Ethiopian government and its allies have been battling Tigray forces on and off since late 2020. The violence has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted millions.

African Union-led peace talks proposed for earlier this month were delayed for logistical reasons.

Both sides have blamed each other for starting the conflict.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:57aWhite House economic adviser says Fed actions starting to cool U.S. economy-CNN
RE
09:41aBiden will act 'methodically' in re-evaluating U.S.-Saudi relationship-Sullivan
RE
09:24aRussia says its forces repelled Ukrainian advances in several regions
RE
09:21aOman says OPEC+ decisions based on purely economic considerations -tweet
RE
09:15aGoldman Sachs sees deeper UK recession after tax U-turn - Bloomberg News
RE
09:10aNigeria's Zamfara state orders media to close for covering political rally
RE
09:06aUEA's Bayanat aims to list 22.22% of its shares in Abu Dhabi via IPO - state news
RE
09:06aUae's bayanat says ipo to start on oct 21-25, shares listing wil…
RE
09:05aUae's bayanat aims to list 22.22% of its shares in abu dhabi sto…
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-As U.S. markets churn, some stick with rare 2022 winner: energy shares
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Reactions to Xi's speech opening China's Communist Party Congress
2Gazprom CEO says gas price cap would lead to supply halt
3Egypt nears staff-level agreement with IMF on terms of its programme -f..
4OPEC secretary general says oil markets are going through 'great fluctu..
5China considers easing short-term trading rules for foreign funds

HOT NEWS