African Union : 5th High Level Tax Policy Dialogue

5TH HIGH-LEVEL TAX POLICY DIALOGUE: A COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE AFRICAN TAX

ADMINISTRATION FORUM AND THE AFRICAN UNION COMMISSION

POST-COVID TAXATION: POLICY AND ADMINISTRATIVE STRATEGIES FOR MOBILISING

ENHANCED DOMESTIC TAXES IN AFRICA

5 - 6 MAY 2021

(A VIRTUAL CONFERENCE)

(Time is GMT - Virtual Environment Opens at 08h45 GMT)

AGENDA

WEDNESDAY, 5 MAY 2021

09h00 - 09h30 OPENING SESSION

Programme Facilitator

REMARKS

Mr Logan Wort - Executive Secretary; ATAF

Mr Philippe Tchodie - Chairman; ATAF

H.E. Albert Muchanga - Commissioner; Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining; African Union Commission

09h30 - 10h45 SESSION 1: PRIVATE SECTOR DEVELOPMENT - BALANCED APPROACH TO TAX POLICY AND ADMINISTRATION FOR ECONOMIC STABILISATION

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in March 2020, declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic. The spread of the coronavirus throughout various parts of the world necessitated the introduction of measures designed to 'flatten the curve'. In many parts of the world, borders were closed, and economic activity halted. COVID-19 resulted in significant fatalities and loss of productivity and livelihood. While fatality rates were significantly lower on the continent, when compared with Europe and the US, the pandemic has had a devastating impact on the economies of many African countries that rely on sectors such as tourism, agriculture and the extractive economy. The significant decline in exports has further curtailed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. In this light, African countries must take a balanced approach in creating an environment that facilitates the upturn of economic activities while optimising much needed tax revenue for the provision of socioeconomic infrastructure. The observation is that most African jurisdictions have concerted efforts on deepening the tax base through policies and processes that improve tax compliance rather than introducing new taxes. It has been a case of providing incentives necessary to ensure the survival and sustenance of economic activities affected by COVID-19 while making sure that relevant economic actors pay their fair share of taxes. This discussion explores the extent to which tax policy and administration have approached and should approach the various stages of responding to the pandemic with a balancing act between supporting government finances and inclusive economic growth.

10h45 - 11h45 SESSION 2: COVID-19: THE ROLE OF INDIRECT TAX POLICY AND ADMINISTRATION IN MITIGATING THE SOCIOECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC

In African Tax Outlook countries, indirect tax revenue accounts for a higher share of GDP and total revenue at 9.3% and 61%, respectively, with a similar trend shown in the regional economic groupings. Specifically, VAT is the highest contributor to total tax revenue at 30.6%. Considering the contribution of indirect tax to DRM in Africa and its relationship with economic decisions at the micro and macroeconomic levels, it is not only important to consider the performance of indirect tax measures that have been adopted in containing and mitigating the impact of COVID-19, but also to exploit the lessons learned from the adaptability demonstrated by revenue authorities. The session will also discuss the role of indirect tax in fostering economic recovery and growth.