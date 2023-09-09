STORY: The African Union has become a permanent member of the G20, which comprises the world's richest and most powerful countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the bloc to take a seat at the bloc's summit in New Delhi on Saturday (September 9).

That gave the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, the same status as the European Union - the only regional bloc with full membership.

The AU which was represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, was previously an "invited international organization."

Modi said the AU joining would make the G20 more representative.

Vincent Magwenya is spokesperson to South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

"It was always a miss (Africa not being part of G20) ...that you will have such forums for international economic cooperation running with the exclusion of large parts of the world. Now we are moving towards a direction that includes those parts of the world that were excluded. We share a lot of common challenges... particularly with respect to climate change and those issues cannot be resolved through exclusive approaches."

The G20 also adopted a consensus declaration that avoided condemning Russia for the war on Ukraine but called on all sides to refrain from the use of force to seize territory.

It came as a surprise because the group is deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations pushing for strong condemnation of Russia while others demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

Ukraine called the statement "nothing to be proud of."