STORY: The leaders of a bloc of West African nations met on Sunday and condemned the a military coup that

last week toppled the government of Niger, and issued the coup-leaders an ultimatum:

"In the event the authority's demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the republic of Niger. Such measures may include the use of force."

Beyond the threat of force and the one-week deadline, leaders at the summit in Abuja, Nigeria, announced some immediate actions: borders with Niger would be closed, commercial flights banned, financial transactions halted, national assets frozen and aid ended.

The coup began unfolding on Wednesday, when soldiers confined President Mohammed Bazoum to his palace. Two days later, Niger's military declared General Abdourahamane Tiani the new head of state.

The crisis prompted leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States to rally behind the deposed President Bazoum.

The coup has been widely condemned by neighbors and international partners including the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and former colonial power France.

They have also refused to recognize the new leaders.

Before the uprising, Niger was seen as the West's most stable ally in an unstable region. The coup last week is the seventh coup in the Sahel region in recent years.

Coup leaders appeared unbowed by the international pressure. And inside Niger, a show of support on Sunday for the military. A crowd attacked the French embassy in Niamey, breaking windows and setting its compound walls on fire.