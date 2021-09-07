African countries to speak in one voice at UN food summit

Addis Ababa, 7 September 2021 (ECA) - The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in partnership with other African agencies is spearheading the conversation that will ensure that African countries speak in one voice at the upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS)

UNFSS will be convened by UN Secretary-General on September 23 in New York to expedite achievement of the sustainable Development Goals through game-changing solutions to address food insecurity and build resilience to vulnerabilities and shocks.

Joan Kagwanja, Chief of the Land Policy Initiative at the ECA, says African countries will in one voice seek to address the issues of climate change and food insecurity on the continent at the Summit.

She said the challenge in African food systems is that small-size family farms dominate African farming systems. This is because of low diversification; low access to productivity-enhancing inputs, finance, extension, infrastructure, insecure land tenure hindering investments

Ms Kagwanja said 75% of African the population cannot afford a 'healthy' diet, and more than half cannot afford a 'nutrient adequate' diet. This is because African food systems are vulnerable to climate change

'The challenges of African food systems include the rise of African middle class, rapid urbanization; shift in demand/ downstream modernisation of food systems; rising competition over African farmland & climate change,' she said.

'Increase in food production does not match population growth as there is a widening gap between production and the attendant consumption.'

She said private sector, a key player in addressing the challenges of African food security, had invested $19 million in agricultural technology in Africa (2016-2019), and agri-tech startups grew by 110%.

Ms Kagwanja noted that to address the challenges of food insecurity, countries need to turn COVID-19 challenge to an opportunity by shifting from business-as-usual and adopt holistic, multi-sectoral approaches and systems thinking.

'African countries need to consider Africa's peculiarities in designing strategies and plans including recurrent and heightened climate variability, wide-spread land degradation, natural disasters and conflicts,' said Ms Kagwanja.

Young people, she said, should be supported to engage in innovative approaches that make food systems attractive for youth engagement. Women should be empowered to end the productivity gap along food value chain.

Jean-Paul Adam, Director for Technology, Climate Change and Natural Resources Management, ECA said ECA is playing an advocacy role for Africa and promote coordinated convergence, synergies for a united African agenda towards the summit.

The UNFSS will be held virtually during the UN General Assembly in New York. The agenda for the Summit include a statement of action from the UN Secretary-General, compendium of the Summit's two-year preparations, National dialogues and pathways for food systems to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, Coalitions cutting across the five action tracks and incorporating the four levers of change around key areas, A follow-up and review process supported by the UN and its agencies.

The UNFSS addresses the sustainable development value of voluntary sustainability standards by pooling resources, synchronizing efforts, and assuring policy coherence, coordination, and collaboration among United Nations agencies.

