African insurers take up climate change fight with $14 bln pledge

85 insurers make pledge to extend climate cover
Comes as COP27 talks focus on issue of loss & damage
African Climate Risk Facility to cover 1.4 bln people
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A group of over 85
insurers in Africa has pledged to create a financing facility to
provide $14 billion of cover to help the continent's most
vulnerable communities deal with climate disaster risks such as
floods and droughts.
The commitment to create the African Climate Risk Facility
(ACRF) was made on Wednesday during the COP27 climate talks
comes as developing countries push their richer peers to do more
to help them pay for the costs of responding to such events.
Demand for compensation for the "loss and damage" caused by
global warming has long been rejected by wealthy countries,
whose leaders are wary of accepting liability for the emissions
driving climate change.
Africa, which accounts for less than 4% of greenhouse gas
emissions, has long been expected to be severely impacted by
climate change.
Against that backdrop, the African insurance plan is based
around creating a scalable, local market-based funding tool to
help countries better manage the financial risk of climate
shocks and increase the resilience of its more vulnerable
communities, the group said in a statement.
"This is the African insurance industry saying let's come
together and try and solve this ourselves," said Kelvin
Massingham, director risk and resilience at FSD Africa, one of
the partners behind the launch.
"We have a massive risk gap in Africa and existing solutions
aren't working," Massingham said. FSD Africa is a UK
government-backed development group.
The ACRF will provide protection for 1.4 billion people
against floods, droughts and tropical cyclones by providing $14
billion of climate risk insurance by 2030 to African sovereigns,
cities, humanitarian organisations and NGOs, the insurers said.
The group is calling for $900 million in funding from
development partners and philanthropies to support the project,
much of which will go towards providing a subsidy on the cost of
the premium to help governments and cities with limited fiscal
resources buy the cover.
These donor funds will be held in a trust and managed by the
African Development Bank.
"The facility will enable us to cover certain risks like
floods, cyclones and droughts...and to help us mitigate the
risks we face as underwriters dealing with these climate risks,"
said Philip Lopokoiyit, chief executive at Nairobi-based insurer
ICEA LION Group.
The insurance commitment is the first from the 85
signatories of the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance,
signed in April 2021 by the industry to support the U.N.
Sustainable Development Goals.
The ACRF will provide a domestically funded alternative to
global initiatives like the World Bank's Global Risk Financing
Facility and the Global Shield Financing Facility, a new funding
facility that will help countries that suffer heavy economic
loss due to climate change-driven disasters, announced by World
Bank president David Malpass on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
and Aurora Ellis)