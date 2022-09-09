African nations push for more climate finance ahead of COP

CAIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - African ministers meeting in Cairo
two months ahead of the COP27 climate summit called on Friday
for a sharp expansion of climate financing for their continent
while pushing back against an abrupt move away from fossil
fuels.
Egypt, an oil and gas producer considered highly vulnerable
to climate change, has positioned itself as a champion for
African interests as it prepares to host the summit in Sharm
el-Sheikh in November.
A communique released after a three-day forum for finance,
economy and environment ministers said Africa benefited from
less than 5.5% of global climate financing despite having a low
carbon footprint and suffering disproportionately from climate
change.
It urged rich countries to meet and expand climate pledges,
and said poor countries should be able to develop economically
while receiving more funds to adapt to the impact of climate
change.
The document stressed "the need to avoid approaches that
encourage abrupt disinvestments from fossil fuels, as this
will... threaten Africa's development".
The role of gas in the transition to cleaner energy is set
to be a key point of contention at COP27. Climate activists say
it needs to be quickly phased out and replaced with renewables.
Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told the Cairo forum
that gas was a matter of survival for her country.
"If we are not getting reasonably-priced finance to develop
gas, we are denying the citizens in our countries the
opportunities to attain basic development," she said.
The communique also called for focusing on climate change in
a review of multilateral development banks and international
financial institutions.
It suggested the creation of a sustainable sovereign debt
hub that could reduce the cost of capital for developing states
and support debt-for-nature swaps.
Experts say there is private as well as public sector
appetite for financing and investing in climate projects in
Africa, but funding is hindered for reasons including risk
perception, underdeveloped green finance markets, and local
technical and policy constraints.
States have seen their cost of borrowing rise due to the
COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
"This is keeping us up at night – how to decrease the cost
of borrowing," Egypt's Deputy Finance Minister Sherine El
Sharkawy told the forum.
Kevin Chika Urama, chief economist at the African
Development Bank, said Africa faced a climate financing gap of
about $108 billion each year.
"Climate finance structure today is actually biased against
climate-vulnerable countries. The more vulnerable you are the
less climate finance you receive," he said.
(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)