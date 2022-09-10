Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

African nations push for more climate finance ahead of COP

09/10/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed attends the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington

CAIRO (Reuters) - African ministers meeting in Cairo two months ahead of the COP27 climate summit called on Friday for a sharp expansion of climate financing for their continent while pushing back against an abrupt move away from fossil fuels.

Egypt, an oil and gas producer considered highly vulnerable to climate change, has positioned itself as a champion for African interests as it prepares to host the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

A communique released after a three-day forum for finance, economy and environment ministers said Africa benefited from less than 5.5% of global climate financing despite having a low carbon footprint and suffering disproportionately from climate change.

It urged rich countries to meet and expand climate pledges, and said poor countries should be able to develop economically while receiving more funds to adapt to the impact of climate change.

The document stressed "the need to avoid approaches that encourage abrupt disinvestments from fossil fuels, as this will... threaten Africa's development".

The role of gas in the transition to cleaner energy is set to be a key point of contention at COP27. Climate activists say it needs to be quickly phased out and replaced with renewables.

Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told the Cairo forum that gas was a matter of survival for her country.

"If we are not getting reasonably-priced finance to develop gas, we are denying the citizens in our countries the opportunities to attain basic development," she said.

The communique also called for focusing on climate change in a review of multilateral development banks and international financial institutions.

It suggested the creation of a sustainable sovereign debt hub that could reduce the cost of capital for developing states and support debt-for-nature swaps.

Experts say there is private as well as public sector appetite for financing and investing in climate projects in Africa, but funding is hindered for reasons including risk perception, underdeveloped green finance markets, and local technical and policy constraints.

States have seen their cost of borrowing rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

"This is keeping us up at night - how to decrease the cost of borrowing," Egypt's Deputy Finance Minister Sherine El Sharkawy told the forum.

Kevin Chika Urama, chief economist at the African Development Bank, said Africa faced a climate financing gap of about $108 billion each year.

"Climate finance structure today is actually biased against climate-vulnerable countries. The more vulnerable you are the less climate finance you receive," he said.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Aidan Lewis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.77% 446.46 Real-time Quote.-18.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 92.11 Delayed Quote.12.57%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.84% 146.54 Real-time Quote.-18.61%
WTI 3.81% 86.186 Delayed Quote.10.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:27aFactbox-The challenges facing Britain's new King Charles
RE
04:22aGerman foreign minister says no let up in support for Ukraine
RE
04:11aDemand muted as Nigerian oil output plummets
RE
04:10aAfrican nations push for more climate finance ahead of COP
RE
04:10aU.N. chief visits areas of Pakistan devastated by floods
RE
04:05aFive Hong Kong speech therapists jailed for conspiracy to "brainwash" children with cartoons
RE
04:04aMandela and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a 'warm friendship,' secretary recalls
RE
04:00aJapan pm kishida, u.s. president biden to hold summit around sep…
RE
03:31aFactbox-How King Charles' accession to the throne is formalised
RE
03:06aGazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-UKRAINIAN UNITS NOW THREATENING TOWN OF…
3Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
4UK's Centrica plans to cap profits to cut energy bills -newspaper
5UK Military Intelligence Says Ukrainian Units Now Threatening Town Of K..

HOT NEWS