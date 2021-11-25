Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

African swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam

11/25/2021 | 12:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - An African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam and is hurting the local farming industry, forcing the culling of three times the number of hogs culled last year, the government said on Thursday.

"The outbreak is evolving in a complicated manner," the government said in a statement. "It is threatening to spread on a large scale."

The outbreak has this year spread to 2,275 areas, in 57 out of the country's 63 cities and provinces, the government said, adding that the authorities have so far this year culled 230,000 hogs.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often fatal to pigs. It originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs.

Vietnam reported its first African swine fever cases among its hog herd in February 2019. The disease forced the culling of around 20% of its hog herd and doubled domestic price of pork as of early last year.

The outbreak subsided during the rest of last year and early this year, allowing the country to rebuild its hog herd. (Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aIndian shares fall as banks, consumer sectors drag
RE
12:31aIndian shares fall as banks, consumer sectors drag
RE
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise on Wall -2-
DJ
12:25aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
DJ
12:22aJapan refiners dust off fuel oil supply chains to meet rising utility demand
RE
12:12aASIA'S CRUDE OIL IMPORTS TO REBOUND IN NOVEMBER AMID SPR UNCERTAINTY : Russell
RE
12:08aDollar reigns as hawkish Fed stands out among central banks
RE
12:06aDollar reigns as hawkish Fed stands out among central banks
RE
12:06aChina regulator seeks to avoid U.S. delistings of Chinese firms
RE
12:02aAfrican swine fever outbreak spreading widely in Vietnam
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
2More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
3Dimon says he regrets comment on JPMorgan outlasting China Communist Pa..
4Investors watch retail stocks as U.S. holiday shopping beckons
5Amazon seeks to pause antitrust review of 2019 deal with India's Future..

HOT NEWS