Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

After 106 days, ship that blocked Suez is let go

07/07/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On the move at last.

The huge container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March has finally been allowed to leave the area.

The Ever Given had been detained ever since, amid wrangling over compensation.

Back in March the vessel, one of the world's largest, became wedged diagonally across the waterway.

It took six days to free her, causing massive disruption to global trade.

A big backlog of ships built up at either end of the canal.

Afterwards, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $900 million in compensation.

That was to cover the salvage operation and other costs.

The demand was later reduced to $550 million.

Authorities held the ship while they pursued the claim, creating a dispute with the vessel's insurers and its Japanese owner.

A ceremony was held as the ship finally started to move north.

Companies around the world are eagerly awaiting the contents of more than 18,000 containers on board.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22pFlight to bonds sends yields below key level; stocks mixed
RE
04:18pEU hikes recovery forecast as downside risks emerge
RE
04:14pU.S. job openings edge higher in May, hiring slips
RE
04:11pOil slumps in volatile action as investors try to make sense of OPEC
RE
04:07pChris Krebs, Former Director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to Headline Cloud Security Alliance's SECtember℠
BU
04:04pAfter 106 days, ship that blocked Suez is let go
RE
03:56pU.S. dollar edges higher as market awaits Fed minutes
RE
03:51pDeutsche Post up outlook, to pay staff pandemic bonus
RE
03:51pVisa says spending on crypto-linked cards topped $1 billion in first half this year
RE
03:46pFed minutes may provide clues on bond-taper timeline, inflation outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KAHOOT! ASA : KAHOOT : Trading Update Q2 2021
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Risk ahead
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Has the US economy peaked?
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, Goldman Sachs, Monday.com, Shaftesbury, 3M Company...
5Oil slumps in volatile action as investors try to make sense of OPEC

HOT NEWS