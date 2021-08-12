Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

After Successful Pilot, Schools Adopt EarlyBird Game-Based Screener to Identify Children at Risk for Dyslexia and Reading Difficulties

08/12/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After participating in a pilot trial of the new EarlyBird game-based early literacy assessment, schools and districts across the United States have chosen to adopt EarlyBird for the 2021-22 school year. Developed and scientifically validated at Boston Children’s Hospital in partnership with faculty at the Florida Center for Reading Research, EarlyBird brings together all the relevant predictors of reading in one easy-to-administer assessment, and provides teachers with customized action plans and resources for each student.

During the 2020-21 school year, schools and districts from Maine to California tested EarlyBird with approximately 2,000 children. Maine School Administrative District No. 11 (MSAD #11), for example, began piloting EarlyBird in one elementary school in March, then expanded to a second school in May. This fall, it will implement EarlyBird in all kindergarten classrooms district-wide.

“As soon as we began using EarlyBird, we realized it had a lot of power in terms of the experience it offers students and the actionable data it provides to classroom teachers,” said Angela Hardy, director of curriculum and instruction for MSAD #11. “This data not only helps teachers respond to the needs of the students in front of them, it also helps them think about how they might change their practices or scope and sequence in years to come.”

EarlyBird helps educators identify and support children at risk for dyslexia and other reading difficulties — even before they learn to read. The cloud-based technology platform includes a game-based app that provides comprehensive, validated student testing, and a web-based dashboard that points teachers to easy-to-understand data and evidence-based resources for individuals or groups of students. With data from just minutes of self-administered game play, educators can predict which children will struggle with reading and intervene in the window when intervention is most effective.

“EarlyBird is targeted to those areas that are the number one predictors of reading success. Other universal screeners address these areas to an extent, but none do it as thoroughly as EarlyBird,” said Karen Collin, district instructional coach for literacy in MSAD #11. “EarlyBird is also one of the most developmentally appropriate in terms of the way it’s presented to students. Even students who struggle with attention are highly engaged.”

For information about EarlyBird, visit https://earlybirdeducation.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aHARDMAN & CO RESEARCH : Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Experience shows resilience of the model
DJ
05:05aPAMPA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:05aANTERIX : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04aWINTERMAR OFFSHORE (WINS : JK) Reports 1H2021 Results
AQ
05:02aIndia set to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again soon - Bloomberg News
RE
05:01aFUUD : owned brand Beijing8 is centrally listed at ICA
PU
05:01aBANK OF EAST ASIA : BEA Launches UnionPay QR Code Withdrawal Service First bank to offer both UnionPay and JETCO cross-bank cardless cash withdrawal services
PU
05:01aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : Thales partners with das in fully supporting hong kong international airport's three-runway system expansion project
PU
05:01aGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : begins construction of the Kent residential apartments in KZN
PU
05:01aABB SHARE BUYBACKS :  August 5, 2021 - August 11, 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Estimating Australia's “blue carbon” potential
2Exclusive-Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens
3Explainer-How hackers stole $613 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
4Asian shares fall as Delta fears eclipse Wall Street uptick
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..

HOT NEWS