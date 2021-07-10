Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

After a Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake on the CA-NV Border: Shake and Pay® First-Dollar Earthquake Insurance Experiences a Brief Binding Moratorium

07/10/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Paradigm Underwriters, LLC (NPU) has issued a brief binding moratorium for Shake and Pay® First-Dollar Earthquake Insurance due to the magnitude 6.0 earthquake near the California-Nevada border on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Shake and Pay® Program Update

On behalf of New Paradigm Underwriters, LLC (NPU), we appreciate your support of our Shake and Pay® parametric earthquake program. In light of Thursday’s magnitude 6.0 earthquake near the California-Nevada border, we are in a brief moratorium period for binding new earthquake policies within a 150-mile radius of the earthquake’s epicenter. This affects eastern areas of Northern California.

We continue to underwrite and bind risks more than 150 miles from the epicenter. This includes Southern California, many areas of Central California, and western portions of Northern California.

The following counties are currently included in the moratorium notice: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Inyo, Kings, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Mono, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo, Yuba.

Shake and Pay® is one of the most comprehensive and responsive first-dollar (no deductible) solutions that helps to solve the balance sheet and budget issues that affect everything from the public sector, commercial, and residential insureds of the California Community. Shake and Pay® covers almost all the things that the traditional insurance industry historically excludes or severely sublimits; such as pools, business interruption without property damage, and loss of tax revenues.

Although many insureds understand the ongoing risks associated with earthquakes, some insureds will renew their focus on the earthquake peril following events such as Thursday’s magnitude 6.0 earthquake. If NPU can assist with placements for insureds in areas of the state that remain open for binding, or if insureds in other areas would like to begin exploring their coverage options, please contact us at 954-713-9999 Ext. 113 or gloria@npuins.com.

www.npuins.com

www.shakeandpayeq.com
CA License #0N07286
DBA: Insurance Solutions by New Paradigm


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pFRONTIER  : Airlines Begins Nonstop Flights from Orlando to St. Maarten
PU
02:40pSANOFI  : MenQuadfi® demonstrates superior immune response against serogroup C meningococcal disease in toddlers
PU
02:36pIn overture to U.S., EU's Gentiloni says G20 deal is priority on corporate tax
RE
02:31pFrance pushes for 25% target for taxing multinationals' super-profits
RE
02:30pIn overture to U.S., EU's Gentiloni says G20 deal is priority on corporate tax
RE
02:20pINVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates STMP, JAX, RIVE, DISCA, CLDR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
02:20pFRONTIER  : Airlines Launches Nonstop Flights from Miami to St. Maarten
PU
02:15pAFTER A MAGNITUDE 6.0 EARTHQUAKE ON THE CA-NV BORDER : Shake and Pay® First-Dollar Earthquake Insurance Experiences a Brief Binding Moratorium
BU
01:48pSHARPSPRING  : Social Media Community Management Tips
PU
01:25pVirus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
2Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
3DRAFTKINGS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
4Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster

HOT NEWS