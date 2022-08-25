Log in
After deadly strike, U.N. official calls on all actors to respect international law

08/25/2022 | 10:37am EDT
A Russian military strike in Chaplyne

KYIV (Reuters) - The top United Nations official in Ukraine said on Thursday she was shocked by military strikes that killed children and other civilians in Chaplyne in central Ukraine on Wednesday, and called on all parties to adhere to international law.

Russia's defence ministry on Thursday said its forces had hit a military train at Chaplyne railway station. Kyiv says 25 civilians died in the Russian strike.

"I am truly shocked by the strikes that yesterday killed and injured civilians close to the rail station in Chaplyne, in central Ukraine. Children were killed in this attack and they died in places where they expected to be safe, in their homes or travelling with their families," U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine Denise Brown said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Catherine Evans)


