Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

After delay, Congress sends $40 billion Ukraine aid package to Biden

05/19/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a news conference about legislative efforts to lower gas prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate approved nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine on Thursday sending the bill to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after Russia's invasion.

The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest U.S. aid package for Ukraine to date. All 11 no votes were from Republicans.

"This is a large package, and it will meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their survival," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, urging support for the emergency supplemental spending bill before the vote.

"By passing this emergency aid, the Senate can now say to the Ukrainian people: help is on the way. Real help. Significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious," Schumer said.

The House of Representatives passed the spending bill on May 10, also with every "no" vote from Republicans. It stalled in the Senate after Republican Senator Rand Paul refused to allow a quick vote. Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control both the House and Senate, but Senate rules require unanimous consent to move quickly to a final vote on most legislation.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had urged lawmakers to work quickly, telling congressional leaders in a letter that the military had enough funds to send weapons to Kyiv only until Thursday, May 19.

When Biden signs the supplemental spending bill into law, it will bring the total amount of U.S. aid approved for Ukraine to well over $50 billion since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.

The package includes $6 billion for security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons and support; $8.7 billion to replenish stocks of U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine, and $3.9 billion for European Command operations.

In addition, the legislation authorizes a further $11 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows Biden to authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

It also includes $5 billion to address food insecurity globally due to the conflict and nearly $9 billion for an economic support fund for Ukraine.

The war has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions of Ukrainians from their homes and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow has little to show for it beyond a strip of territory in the south and marginal gains in the east.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pAfter delay, Congress sends $40 billion Ukraine aid package to Biden
RE
01:27pSoutheast Asia's Grab sees rebound in ride-hailing as offices reopen
RE
01:24pBlinken accuses Russia of using food as a weapon in Ukraine
RE
01:22pRussian to ease restrictions on cash FX, apart from U.S dollars, euros
RE
01:22pBarr, Biden's pick for Fed regulation role, cruises through confirmation hearing
RE
01:20pThree die, two missing after tugboat sinks off southern Italy
RE
01:14pGermany's Scholz confident Sweden, Finland will join NATO
RE
01:11pUgandan leader's pro-Putin son touted for presidency, may face tricky ride
RE
01:08pUgandan leader's pro-Putin son touted for presidency, may face tricky ride
RE
01:06pIndian government in talks with Russian over cut-price oil deal - HPCL
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slide on fresh signs of slowing growth, yields fall
2Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
3Chart of the day: Investors and their fears
4Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
5Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO

HOT NEWS