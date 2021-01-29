Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

After plunge, GameStop and AMC remain Reddit darlings

01/29/2021 | 02:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An AMC theatre is pictured in New York

(Reuters) - GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings remained overwhelmingly favored stocks on Reddit's top trading forum on Thursday, even as they and other companies at the core of a retail trader frenzy plummeted after online brokerages imposed trading restrictions.

Data about posts and comments on Reddit's Wallstreetbets, aggregated on swaggystocks.com, showed GameStop and AMC were by far the most discussed stocks on the discussion group that has fueled their recent surge, with both continuing to enjoy overwhelming positive sentiment.

Swaggystocks.com was created by Reddit member swaggymedia, whose posts sharing data about Wallstreetbets sentiment have won thousands of "upvotes" from readers. Swaggystocks did not immediately respond to an email asking for his identity but gave permission for his content to be reproduced.

For a graphic on Wallstreetbets ticker sentiment:

GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings slumped on Thursday after Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in several social-media darling stocks that had soared this week, with trading platform Robinhood later saying it would remove some restrictions on Friday.

GameStop dropped 44%, but the stock remains up almost 900% since Jan. 12. AMC's 57% drop reduced its gain since Jan. 21 to around 190%. Also falling heavily were Blackberry, Koss and Express, which Robinhood also restricted trading in.

Wallstreetbets has ballooned in recent days to 4.8 million members. Many of those people have piled into stock heavily bet against by professional short sellers, overwhelming the professionals and forcing them over the past week to abandon their positions with heavy losses.

AMC, GameStop, Nokia and Blackberry are currently the most discussed stocks on Wallstreetbets, eclipsing Tesla, which has long dominated chatter amongst its members. AMC and GameStop account for over 25% of recent comments on Wallstreetbets, with Nokia accounting for over 20%.

Discussion of GameStop has receded over the past week as a proportion of overall comments, although the sentiment of comments about the company remains overwhelmingly positive. Swaggystocks calculates sentiment by analyzing individual words used in posts and comments.

For a graphic on Gamestop ticker sentiment:

Along with its stock price, AMC's prominence on Wallstreetbets has skyrocketed this week to match GameStop's, after accounting for less than 1% of all comments on Monday. Sentiment in AMC is close to entirely positive on Wallstreetbets, according to Swaggystocks.com.

For a graphic on AMC ticker sentiment:

Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies, which in early January accounted for as much as 16% of comments on Wallstreetbets, has seen its prominence in the group fall to under 1%, even as its stock this week hit a record high.

Tesla, which has long been a popular stock on Wallstreetbets and a major target of short sellers, currently accounts for less than 1% of comments in the discussion group, down from over 30% in the first week of January. Tesla's stock is roughly unchanged over that time period after reporting disappointing quarterly results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; editing by Megan Davies and Stephen Coates)

By Noel Randewich


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 38.59% 12.0313 Delayed Quote.307.08%
GAMESTOP CORP. 35.53% 268.1106 Delayed Quote.927.60%
TESLA, INC. -5.11% 792.12 Delayed Quote.18.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35pMexico received $2.38 billion payout from oil hedging program - finance ministry
RE
02:25pUnited airlines says sends notices of potential furloughs to some 14,000 employees
RE
02:20pFACTBOX : The U.S. retail trading frenzy in numbers
RE
02:20pGameStop third biggest short, even as shares shorted falls - S3 Partners
RE
02:20pShort-seller Citron changes course, adjusts to new reality
RE
02:20pAfter plunge, GameStop and AMC remain Reddit darlings
RE
02:20pGameStop shares may be up 350%, but investors love the 50-cent options
RE
02:20pFamed GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty' is a Massachusetts financial advisor
RE
02:20pRobinhood raises $1 billion of fresh funding from existing investors
RE
02:20pU.S. SEC scolds investors as GameStop jumps, short-selling war resumes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. SEC scolds investors as GameStop jumps, short-selling war resumes
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: 'Papa Musk' lures investors
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5EHEALTH, INC. : EHEALTH, INC. : Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ