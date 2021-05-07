After shock U.S. jobs data, Republicans and Democrats spar over unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - What did the disappointing
U.S. jobs report on Friday say about the state of the world's
biggest economy?
As is true for many things in Washington, the answer differs
radically depending on which political party you ask.
The Labor Department reported 266,000 new jobs were created
in April, a fraction of the nearly 1 million jobs that were
expected by a Reuters poll of economists. A drop in temporary
help positions put a fresh focus on the generous unemployment
benefits that the White House has championed as necessary to
keep Americans financially whole as the country recovers from
the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many Republicans say the disappointing employment report
signals that governments at the federal and state levels are
being too generous with unemployment benefits, discouraging
people from working. Democrats say companies aren't offering
high-enough wages, or programs like subsidized childcare to
encourage people to go back to work.
"The government pays people big bucks NOT to work so they
don’t!," U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, a Republican from
Alabama, wrote on Twitter. "DUH! Socialism seems nice but in
fact is destructive. America: learn or lose!"
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, an ally of former President
Donald Trump who is jockeying to replace fellow Republican Liz
Cheney in the party's leadership in the House of
Representatives, blamed the jobs figure on "socialist
unemployment benefits," saying many small businesses in her New
York state district had told her they could not find enough
workers.
In a move that could be replicated in other Republican-led
states, Montana and South Carolina are ending federal pandemic
unemployment benefits pushed by Democratic President Joe Biden
for residents next month, saying they are stopping people from
working.
Representative Ro Khanna of California and other Democrats
blamed companies for not offering to pay workers more.
"Wages have not risen yet and part of the reason people
aren't getting back in is that wages haven't adjusted," Khanna
told MSNBC, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would
more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Khanna also said more support for child care was needed to
get women back into the workforce.
"The disappointing April jobs report highlights the urgent
need to pass President Biden’s American Jobs and Families
Plans," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said
in a statement, referring to the White House's proposals for
about $4 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure,
education and other priorities.
The Biden administration's new spending proposals include
adding more government-funded childcare, and free universal
pre-Kindergarten nationwide.
