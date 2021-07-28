Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

After six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines

07/28/2021 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington

(Corrects in fifth paragraph to remove reference to Messer not responding to request for comment, also removes reference to company fighting the citation; adds seventh paragraph saying company is reviewing the citation)

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) -A North Georgia chicken plant and its associated companies face $1 million in fines and scores of citations from the U.S. Labor Department over the deaths of six workers and injuries of a dozen in a nitrogen accident in January.

The Labor Department and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration agency announced 59 citations and the fines against Foundation Food Group, which runs the Gainesville plant, along with two other associated companies: Messer LLC - a nitrogen gas company, and FS Group Inc, a food processing equipment maker.

"Make no mistake, this was an entirely preventable tragedy," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told reporters in an Atlanta news conference on Friday.

OSHA's investigation found that the companies failed to implement needed safety protocols to prevent the leak, the workers were not taught about the dangers of nitrogen, and they lacked the training and equipment to save lives.

Officials with Foundation Food Group, which also runs three other plants in north Georgia, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters seeking comment on Saturday.

The company posted on its website, "As our community continues to heal, we extend our continued sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of those lost."

Messer said it was reviewing the citations.

The accident occurred on Jan. 28 when a freezer using nitrogen as a coolant failed, Labor Department officials said at the news conference.

Supercooled nitrogen was used at the plant to quick-freeze chicken patties, tenders and individual cuts which were sold to restaurants and food service operations.

Several employees were trying to troubleshoot the leaking freezer and were overcome by the gas as were others when the gas spread, officials said.

Nitrogen, typically an inert gas that becomes a liquid when supercooled, is widely used in frozen-food processing plants. However, liquid nitrogen gas released in a confined space can rapidly displace oxygen in the air and lungs, leading to unconsciousness and lethal asphyxiation.

News accounts at the time reported some of the dead and injured also suffered severe freeze burns.

In December, two workers at a Golden West Group plant in Southern California lost consciousness and died following an apparent nitrogen leak there, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in AtlantaEditing by Matthew Lewis and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aGeneral Dynamics profit beats on higher sales, raises guidance
RE
10:29aVonovia says keeps options open on Deutsche Wohnen as it raises stake
RE
10:26aCanada's Loblaw beats revenue, profit estimates on robust grocery demand
RE
10:24aTSX flat as glum Shopify forecast outweighs strong Loblaw earnings
RE
10:23aRobinhood's meme stock status fuels IPO uncertainty
RE
10:22aAfter six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines
RE
10:22aU.S. goods trade deficit widens; inventories rise
RE
10:20aGSK more upbeat on profits and COVID, investors not sure
RE
10:19aBunge lifts profit outlook as food and fuel demand for vegetable oil grows
RE
10:19aCanada's annual inflation rate slows but remains above Bank of Canada target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Investor focus locks on Fed as China rout slows

HOT NEWS