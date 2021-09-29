Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AfterNext HealthTech : Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing October 4, 2021

09/29/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (“AfterNext” or “the Company”) announced that, commencing October 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 25,000,000 units completed on August 16, 2021 may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “AFTR” and “AFTR WS,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AFTR.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units, and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, tel: (866) 471-2526; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, New York 10005-2836, email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com, tel: (800) 503-4611; and BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or email: dg.prospectus_request@bofa.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

About AfterNext HealthTech

AfterNext is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology and was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Led by Halsey Wise and Anthony Colaluca, in partnership with TPG, the Company intends to focus on the industries that align with the background of its founders and board, with a particular emphasis placed on the HealthTech sector. For more information about AfterNext, please visit www.AfterNextHealthTech.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:54pCORECIVIC, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pEnsemble Health Partners Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
GL
04:54pEnsemble Health Partners Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
GL
04:54p“JOBtober Fair” Is Searching for Rivers Casino Philadelphia's Next Great Hires
BU
04:53pWALT DISNEY : Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case
AQ
04:52pTERADYNE : Ford Tamer Elected to Teradyne's Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pHOME BANCORP : NAMES WASHINGTON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Notice on convening the EGM
PU
04:52pADAGIO THERAPEUTICS : ADG20 Continues to be Well Tolerated in Healthy Volunteers with Prolonged Half-Life and Serum Virus Neutralization Activity Observed out to Six Months in Ongoing Phase 1 Study (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pJPMORGAN CHASE : to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Banking & Financials Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
3Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
4China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance
5Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..

HOT NEWS