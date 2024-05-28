STORY: :: Drone video shows the destruction and debris

left behind by a tornado in Texas

:: arsenalroofing via Instagram

:: May 26, 2024

:: Valley View, Texas

At least seven people were killed - including a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old - and nearly 100 were injured on Saturday night when a powerful tornado struck communities in North Texas near the Oklahoma border, Governor Greg Abbott told a Sunday (May 26) news conference.

Tornado-spawning thunderstorms that swept the Southern Plains and the Ozark Mountains have killed at least 21 people across four U.S. states as of Monday (May 27) afternoon and wrecked hundreds of buildings, as forecasters warned of more severe weather.

The U.S. is preparing for what government forecasters have called a potentially "extraordinary" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season beginning next Saturday.