STORY: In Iraq's al-Qa'im, around 217 miles (350 km) northwest of the capital Baghdad, cars were burned out and buildings damaged after an air strike hit the Sikak neighbourhood. A local resident said one person was killed in the air strike there.

Locals said the residential area was also used by armed groups to store large amounts of weapons. Militants had left the area and gone into hiding in the days since the Jordan attack, local sources said.

In a statement, the Iraqi government condemned the strikes as a "new aggression against Iraq's sovereignty" and denied that they were coordinated by the Baghdad government beforehand with Washington, calling such assertions "lies".

The presence of the U.S.-led military coalition in the region "has become a reason for threatening security and stability in Iraq and a justification for involving Iraq in regional and international conflicts", the statement added.

The strikes intensified a conflict that has spread into the region since war erupted between Israel and Hamas after the militant Palestinian group's deadly assault on Israel on Oct.7.