Aftermath of Yavoriv attack as wounded taken to hospital

03/13/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
SHOWS:

STORY: At least 35 people were killed in the attack and a further 134 were wounded, in an escalation of the war in the western part of Ukraine.

Regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, which is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

Britain said the incident marked a 'significant escalation' of the conflict. U.S. President, Joe Biden has said NATO would defend every inch of its territory if Russia's invasion spills over into member states of the Western defence alliance.

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the attack on the Yavoriv International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security were taken to hospital in ambulances. Ukraine said foreign military instructors have previously worked at the facility, but a NATO official said there were no personnel from the alliance there.


© Reuters 2022
