Agama Partners Named Pre-Qualified Consultant for BC Agri-food & Seafood Market Development Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Agama Partners has been pre-qualified by the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture to provide Market Research Services to the BC Agri-food and Seafood Market Development Program.

Prequalified Consultant, BCASMDP

Agama Partners ("Agama") and Agama Research led by Bradley Gittings has conducted research projects for numerous U.S. and European pension advisors as well as for some of North America's largest fruit growers looking to establish a presence in various agriculture industries. With a recently established presence in British Columbia, Agama is now available to provide agriculture industry and market research services to growers' associations, agri-food producers, cooperatives, investors and other industry participants across British Columbia.

About the BC Agri-food and Seafood Market Development Program:

The B.C. Agri-food and Seafood Market Development Program helps B.C. agri-food producers, agri-food and seafood processors, co-operatives, and associations to identify, access, target and develop market opportunities to increase their sales outside of B.C. The application window for the 2022/23 B.C. Agri-Food and Seafood Market Development Program is open until December 9, 2021

About Agama Partners:

Agama Partners is an agriculture industry research and project development organization providing services to global investors and northern hemisphere fruit producers. The Company was founded in 2016 with the purpose of fostering farmland and crop investments as a viable asset class for institutional and corporate investors. The crux of the Agama Partners business model is to provide a pathway to market-entry into the region that accounts for and avoids the pitfalls that have befallen numerous foreign investors and growers in the past.

For further information, please contact:



Bradley Gittings

Agama Partners

bradg@agamapartners.com

Tel: (415) 516 2359

