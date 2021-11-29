Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agama Partners Named Pre-Qualified Consultant for BC Agri-food & Seafood Market Development Program

11/29/2021 | 03:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Agama Partners has been pre-qualified by the British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture to provide Market Research Services to the BC Agri-food and Seafood Market Development Program.

Prequalified Consultant, BCASMDP

Agama Partners ("Agama") and Agama Research led by Bradley Gittings has conducted research projects for numerous U.S. and European pension advisors as well as for some of North America's largest fruit growers looking to establish a presence in various agriculture industries. With a recently established presence in British Columbia, Agama is now available to provide agriculture industry and market research services to growers' associations, agri-food producers, cooperatives, investors and other industry participants across British Columbia.

About the BC Agri-food and Seafood Market Development Program:

The B.C. Agri-food and Seafood Market Development Program helps B.C. agri-food producers, agri-food and seafood processors, co-operatives, and associations to identify, access, target and develop market opportunities to increase their sales outside of B.C. The application window for the 2022/23 B.C. Agri-Food and Seafood Market Development Program is open until December 9, 2021

About Agama Partners:

Agama Partners is an agriculture industry research and project development organization providing services to global investors and northern hemisphere fruit producers. The Company was founded in 2016 with the purpose of fostering farmland and crop investments as a viable asset class for institutional and corporate investors. The crux of the Agama Partners business model is to provide a pathway to market-entry into the region that accounts for and avoids the pitfalls that have befallen numerous foreign investors and growers in the past.

For further information, please contact:

Bradley Gittings

Agama Partners
bradg@agamapartners.com
Tel: (415) 516 2359

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105668


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pKUBIENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pCANOPY GROWTH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pMORPHOSYS AG : Corporate Calendar 2022
EQ
04:03pTHERALINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pSHOE CARNIVAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:03pAMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pASSISTED 4 LIVING, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pTODOS MEDICAL LTD. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
04:03pTablo® Hemodialysis System Cartridge Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance Enabling Production in North America
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Time to buy the dip?
2Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Athenex Announces UK MHRA Validation of the Marketing Authorization App..
5Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear

HOT NEWS