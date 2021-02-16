Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agape Care Group : Opens Its First Georgia Location

02/16/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agape Care Georgia has opened an office in Augusta, Georgia, marking its first location in the state. The Augusta location will be the cornerstone of Agape Care Group’s Georgia network as the organization continues to provide the highest-quality hospice care for patients throughout the Southeast. Agape Care Georgia will serve 12 counties through this office: Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Warren, and Wilkes.

“We’re honored to be able to bring our services to the Augusta community and surrounding areas,” Agape Care CEO Troy Yarborough said. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue providing the highest-quality hospice care for patients and their families.”

In January 2020, Hospice Care of South Carolina, a portfolio company of The Vistria Group, acquired Agapé Hospice to form Agape Care Group. Under its new name, the organization has expanded patient services and continues to work toward its vision: to be recognized as the premier provider of care in the Southeast, known for its superior patient-family experience, delivering the highest quality care, and building a culture of excellence.

Agape Care Group’s legacy organizations previously served the Georgia market as Hospice Care of Georgia. “Our local leadership team has roots in this region and is familiar with these communities,” Yarborough said. “We understand how to deliver the best possible care to our patients and families here, and we’re dedicated to serving with love in every interaction.”

Agape Care Georgia’s Augusta Branch is located at 1109-1A Medical Center Dr. Learn more at AgapeCareGroup.com/Georgia.

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

A regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves more than 1,500 patients in South Carolina and Georgia. The company’s ~900 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:37aMARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction
AQ
07:36aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating American Express Company for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors
GL
07:35aWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : Recognized Among Institutional Investor's “Most Honored Companies” and Forbes' “Best Banks in America”
PU
07:35aFAIR ISAAC : What is the Electronic Consent Based Verification Service (eCBSV)?
PU
07:35aMartin Guitar Charitable Foundation Announces 2020 Grants
PR
07:35aLATEST ADDITION TO XBOX ACCESSORIES : Xbox Wireless Headset
PU
07:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Aegion Corporation Buyout
GL
07:33aBRK : Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Targets European Soccer for Iris Media Platform
PR
07:33aSALESFORCE COM : Our Spring '21 Release is Live
PU
07:33aCHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED : Gives $50,000 to Renew Investment with New Directions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
3MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks rise, bonds sell off as the 'reflation' trade ga..
4U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
5Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ