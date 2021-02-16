Agape Care Group : Opens Its First Georgia Location

Agape Care Georgia has opened an office in Augusta, Georgia, marking its first location in the state. The Augusta location will be the cornerstone of Agape Care Group’s Georgia network as the organization continues to provide the highest-quality hospice care for patients throughout the Southeast. Agape Care Georgia will serve 12 counties through this office: Burke, Columbia, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Screven, Taliaferro, Warren, and Wilkes.

“We’re honored to be able to bring our services to the Augusta community and surrounding areas,” Agape Care CEO Troy Yarborough said. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue providing the highest-quality hospice care for patients and their families.”

In January 2020, Hospice Care of South Carolina, a portfolio company of The Vistria Group, acquired Agapé Hospice to form Agape Care Group. Under its new name, the organization has expanded patient services and continues to work toward its vision: to be recognized as the premier provider of care in the Southeast, known for its superior patient-family experience, delivering the highest quality care, and building a culture of excellence.

Agape Care Group’s legacy organizations previously served the Georgia market as Hospice Care of Georgia. “Our local leadership team has roots in this region and is familiar with these communities,” Yarborough said. “We understand how to deliver the best possible care to our patients and families here, and we’re dedicated to serving with love in every interaction.”

Agape Care Georgia’s Augusta Branch is located at 1109-1A Medical Center Dr. Learn more at AgapeCareGroup.com/Georgia.

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

A regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves more than 1,500 patients in South Carolina and Georgia. The company’s ~900 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006031/en/