Agape Care Group : Appoints Carry vandenMaagdenberg as Its Chief Technology and Innovation Officer and Matt Winer to Chief Operations Officer Post

Agape Care Group, a leading hospice and palliative care provider, announced today that it is has appointed Carry vandenMaagdenberg as its Chief Technology and Innovation Officer and welcomes Matt Winer to the company as its Chief Operations Officer. Both leaders are health care industry veterans who will lead Agape Care Group forward as it continues to serve a growing number of patients across the Southeast region.

Winer joins Agape Care Group from LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) where he led the company’s Home Health Division in the Northeast. He has health care experience in South Carolina, having served in operational leadership roles for MUSC Health based in Charleston. He has also led teams in both North and South Carolina for Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED). Winer began his career as a clinician, receiving a Master of Physical Therapy degree from Emory University and later an MBA from the University of South Carolina. Winer will lead Agape Care Group’s adult hospice and palliative care programs across all 46 counties in South Carolina.

vandenMaagdenberg has over 25 years of experience in health care and has been an integral part of the Agape Care Group leadership team since 2019. As Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, she will focus on ensuring that all systems, resources and talent are aligned with the company’s mission and culture. vandenMaagdenberg will lead the company’s technology, human resources, innovation, marketing and customer relations departments as well as lead the Hands of Hope pediatric program.

Prior to joining Agape Care, vandenMaagdenberg served as the Chief Operating Officer at Great Lakes Caring, where she was employed for 22 years and held a variety of leadership positions after working as a physical therapist.

“Our company is growing, and we are proud to be able to continue adding strong, experienced post-acute leaders to our team,” said Troy Yarborough, Chief Executive Officer of Agape Care Group. “I am excited to have Matt join us and work closely with Carry and our incredible team of caregivers to continue our efforts to enhance compassionate care and meaningful experiences to patients and families.”

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves more than 1,500 patients across South Carolina and Georgia. The company’s ~900 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals. For more information, visit AgapeCareGroup.com.

