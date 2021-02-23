Log in
Age of Learning Expands Leadership Team and Appoints SVP of Global Business Development & Partnerships

02/23/2021 | 08:10am EST
Dave Renke will lead business development, establish strategic company partnerships, and secure distribution channels for Age of Learning’s educational products in the U.S. and internationally

Age of Learning, Inc., a leading education technology innovator and creator of the popular ABCmouse online learning program, today announced the addition of Dave Renke as SVP of Global Business Development & Partnerships. Renke will focus on forging partnerships in the U.S and internationally to drive new commercial relationships across distribution, marketing, and technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005423/en/

Dave Renke joins Age of Learning, Inc. as SVP of Global Business Development & Partnerships. He will lead business development, establish strategic company partnerships, and secure distribution channels for the company's educational products in the U.S. and internationally. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we look to serve more children worldwide with our learning solutions, we continue to expand our leadership team with seasoned executives, like Dave Renke, that have a passion for our mission in helping all children achieve academic success,” said Paul Candland, CEO of Age of Learning. “This is an exciting time for our company, and Dave is a great addition to our team. Dave will expand our strategic partnerships to further amplify our growth, extend our IP, and help educate more children globally.”

Renke joined Age of Learning with nearly 20 years of experience in senior-level strategic, commercial, and operational roles across media, interactive, and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as Disney’s VP, Global Distribution Strategy and Business Development, overseeing the Hulu relationship, leading the international DTC platform and partnership strategy, and supporting domestic channel renewals and global SVOD negotiations with Amazon and Netflix. Prior to Disney, he led Strategy and Business Development at Microsoft for Xbox’s interactive TV initiative and worked in Corporate Strategy and M&A at Sony. Dave received an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.S. and B.A. from UCLA.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning®, is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company is Bringing Learning to Life® by blending educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity. Age of Learning’s flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com®Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool through second grade, available on all major digital platforms. In 2019 the company launched Adventure Academy, the first AAA educational massively multiplayer online game (MMO), serving elementary- and middle-school-aged children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. Connect with Age of Learning at www.AgeofLearning.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.


