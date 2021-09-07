Agencies extend comment period on proposed risk management guidance for third-party relationships

FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM

Docket No. OP-1752

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

RIN 3064-ZA26

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Docket ID OCC-2021-0011

Proposed Interagency Guidance on Third-Party Relationships: Risk Management

AGENCY: The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). ACTION: Proposed interagency guidance and request for comment; extension of comment

period.

SUMMARY: On July 19, 2021, the Board, FDIC, and OCC (together, the agencies) published in the Federal Register an invitation to comment on proposed guidance on managing risks associated with third-party relationships. The notice provided for a comment period ending on September 17, 2021. In response to commenters' requests for additional time to analyze and respond to the proposal, the agencies are extending the comment period for 30 days until October 18, 2021.

DATES: For the notice of proposed guidance published on July 19, 2021 (86 FR 38182), comments must be received by October 18, 2021.

ADDRESSES: You may submit comments by any of the methods identified in the proposal.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Board: Nida Davis, Associate Director, (202) 872-4981; Timothy Geishecker, Lead Financial Institution and Policy Analyst, (202) 475-6353, Division of Supervision and Regulation; Jeremy Hochberg, Managing Counsel, (202) 452-6496; Matthew Dukes,