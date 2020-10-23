Log in
Agencies invite comment on proposed rule under Bank Secrecy Act

10/23/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Billing Codes: 4810-02-P;6210-01-P

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

Financial Crimes Enforcement Network

31 CFR Parts 1010 and 1020

Docket No. FINCEN-2020-0002 ; RIN 1506-AB41

Threshold for the Requirement to Collect, Retain, and Transmit Information on Funds Transfers and Transmittals of Funds That Begin or End Outside the United States, and Clarification of the Requirement to Collect, Retain, and Transmit Information on Transactions Involving Convertible Virtual Currencies and Digital Assets with Legal Tender Status

AGENCIES: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("Board"); Financial Crimes Enforcement Network ("FinCEN"), Treasury.

ACTION: Joint notice of proposed rulemaking.

SUMMARY: The Board and FinCEN (collectively, the "Agencies") are issuing this proposed rule to modify the threshold in the rule implementing the Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") requiring financial institutions to collect and retain information on certain funds transfers and transmittals of funds. The proposed modification would reduce this threshold from $3,000 to $250 for funds transfers and transmittals of funds that begin or end outside the United States. FinCEN is likewise proposing to reduce from $3,000 to $250 the threshold in the rule requiring financial institutions to transmit to other financial institutions in the payment chain information on funds transfers and transmittals of funds that begin or end outside the United States. The Agencies are also proposing to clarify the meaning of "money" as used in these same rules to ensure that the rules apply to domestic and cross-border transactions involving convertible virtual currency

("CVC"), which is a medium of exchange (such as cryptocurrency) that either has an equivalent value as currency, or acts as a substitute for currency, but lacks legal tender status. The Agencies further propose to clarify that these rules apply to domestic and cross-border transactions involving digital assets that have legal tender status.

DATES: Written comments on this proposed rule may be submitted on or before

[INSERT DATE 30 DAYS AFTER DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL

REGISTER].

ADDRESSES: Comments may be submitted by any of the following methods:

Board: You may submit comments, identified by Docket No. R-1726; RIN 7100-AF97, by any of the following methods:

20th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20551. All public comments will be made available on the Board's web site at http://www.federalreserve.gov/generalinfo/foia/ProposedRegs.cfm as submitted, unless modified for technical reasons or to remove personally identifiable information at the commenter's request. Accordingly, comments will not be edited to remove any identifying or contact information. Public comments may also be viewed electronically or in paper in Room 146, 1709 New York Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20006, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

For security reasons, the Board requires that visitors make an appointment to inspect comments. You may do so by calling (202) 452-3684.

FinCEN:

  • Federal E-rulemaking Portal: http://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments. Refer to Docket Number FINCEN-2020-0002 and the specific RIN number 1506-AB41 the comment applies to.
  • Mail: Policy Division, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, P.O. Box 39, Vienna, VA 22183. Refer to Docket Number FINCEN-2020-0002 and the specific RIN number.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Board: Jason Gonzalez, Assistant General Counsel (202) 452-3275 or Evan Winerman, Senior Counsel (202) 872-7578, Legal Division, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20551. Users of Telecommunication Device for Deaf (TDD) only, call (202) 263-4869.

FinCEN: The FinCEN Regulatory Support Section at 1-800-767-2825 or electronically at

frc@fincen.gov.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:

  1. Background
  1. Statutory and Regulatory Background
    The Currency and Foreign Transactions Reporting Act of 1970, as amended by the

Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act of 2001 ("USA PATRIOT Act") (Public Law 107-56) and other legislation, is the legislative framework commonly referred to as the BSA. The Secretary of the Treasury ("Secretary") has delegated to the Director of FinCEN ("Director") the authority to

implement, administer, and enforce compliance with the BSA and associated regulations.1 Pursuant to this authority, FinCEN may require financial institutions to keep records and file reports that the Director determines have a high degree of usefulness in criminal, tax, or regulatory investigations or proceedings, or in intelligence or counterintelligence matters to protect against international terrorism.2

The Annunzio-WylieAnti-Money Laundering Act of 1992 (Public Law 102-550)("Annunzio-Wylie") amended the BSA framework. Annunzio-Wylie authorizes the Secretary and the Board to jointly issue regulations requiring insured depository institutions to maintain records of domestic funds transfers.3 The Secretary, but not the Board, is authorized to promulgate recordkeeping requirements for domestic wire transfers by nonbank financial institutions.4 In addition, Annunzio-Wylie authorizes the Secretary and the Board, after consultation with state banking supervisors, to jointly issue regulations requiring insured depository institutions and certain nonbank financial institutions to maintain records of international funds transfers and transmittals of funds.5 Annunzio-Wylie requires the Secretary and the Board, in issuing regulations for international funds transfers and transmittals of funds, to consider the usefulness of the records in criminal, tax, or regulatory investigations or proceedings, and the effect of the regulations on the cost and efficiency of the payments system.6 FinCEN can continually monitor the benefits of such regulations through its extensive

  1. Treasury Order 180-01 (Jan. 14, 2020).
  2. 31 U.S.C. 5311.
  3. 12 U.S.C. 1829b(b)(2).
  4. 12 U.S.C. 1953.
  5. 12 U.S.C. 1829b(b)(3). The terms "funds transfer," "originator," "beneficiary," and "payment order" apply only in the context of banks. The term "transmittal of funds" includes a funds transfer and its counterpart in the context of nonbank financial institutions. See 31 CFR 1010.100(ddd). Transmittors, recipients, and transmittal orders in the context of nonbank financial institutions play the same role as originators, beneficiaries, and payment orders in the context of banks.
  6. 12 U.S.C. 1829b(b)(3).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 17:59:06 UTC

