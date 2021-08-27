Agencies issue guide to help community banks evaluate fintech relationships

PDF
This guide is intended to be a resource for community banks when performing due diligence on prospective relationships with fintech companies. Use of this guide is voluntary and it does not anticipate all types of third-party relationships and risks. Therefore, a community bank can tailor how it uses relevant information in the guide, based on its specific circumstances, the risks posed by each third-party relationship, and the related product, service, or activity (herein, activities) offered by the fintech company. While the guide is written from a community bank perspective, the fundamental concepts may be useful for banks of varying size and for other types of third-party relationships. Banks should reference federal banking agencies' relevant guidance.
Disclaimer
Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:11:06 UTC.