Agencies release paper on operational resilience

10/30/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

Federal bank regulatory agencies today released a paper outlining sound practices designed to help large banks increase operational resilience. Examples of risks to operational resilience include cyberattacks, natural disasters, and pandemics.

The 'Sound Practices to Strengthen Operational Resilience' paper outlines practices to increase operational resilience that are drawn from existing regulations, guidance, statements, and common industry standards. The practices are grounded in effective governance and risk management techniques, consider third-party risks, and include resilient information systems. The paper does not revise the agencies' existing rules or guidance.

The practices are for domestic banks with more than $250 billion in total consolidated assets or banks with more than $100 billion in total assets and other risk characteristics.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Eric Kollig
(202) 452-2955
FDIC
David Barr
(703) 622-4790
OCC
Stephanie Collins
(202) 649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 21:14:06 UTC

