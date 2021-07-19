Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Agencies release public sections of resolution plans for eight large banks

07/19/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today released the public sections of eight large domestic firms' resolution plans, which are required by the Dodd-Frank Act and commonly known as living wills.

Resolution plans describe the company's strategy for rapid and orderly resolution under bankruptcy in the event of material financial distress or failure. Eight firms were required to submit targeted resolution plans by July 1: Bank of America Corporation; The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation; Citigroup Inc.; The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Morgan Stanley; State Street Corporation; and Wells Fargo & Company.

By regulation, resolution plans must be divided into public and confidential sections. To foster transparency, the agencies have required each firm's public section to summarize certain elements of the resolution plan.

The public sections of the resolution plans are available on the FDIC's and the Federal Reserve's websites.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Shelley Pitterson
202-452-2955
FDIC
Julianne Breitbeil
202-898-6895

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 20:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pDUKE ENERGY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:07pSOUTHWESTERN ENERGY : Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for July 30, 2021
BU
05:06pASTRAZENECA : U.S. coronavirus cases rise, fueling fears of resurgence
RE
05:06pINDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pTIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:06pONE GAS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05:05pTed Gaines Announces Bid For California Governor
PR
05:05pSBD Capital Corp. Announces Appointment of Director
NE
05:04pCRYO CELL INTERNATIONAL : CORD BLOOD BANKING LEADER CRYO-CELL REPORTS FISCAL SECOND Quarter 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
05:04pSUNCORP : Surveying the storm devastation across Victoria
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : COVID-19 surge drives down shares and bond yields; oil plunges
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: There's a bit of caution in the air
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: GlaxoSmithKline, Qualcomm, State Street, Tate & Lyle, Virgin Money UK...

HOT NEWS