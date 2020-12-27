Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Extend Collection 3038-0062: Off-Exchange Foreign Currency Transactions

(OMB Control No. 3038-0092). This is a request for extension of a currently approved information collection. Abstract: Section 4d(c) of the Commodity Exchange Act (''CEA''), as amended by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street and Reform Consumer Protection Act (''Dodd-Frank Act''), directs the Commission to require futures commission merchants (''FCMs'') to implement conflict of interest procedures that address such issues the Commission determines to be appropriate. Similarly, section 4s(j)(5) of the CEA, as added by the Dodd-Frank Act, requires swap dealers (''SDs'') and major swap participants (''MSPs'') to implement conflict of interest procedures that address such issues the Commission determines to be appropriate. Section 4s(j)(5) also requires SDs and MSPs to ensure that any persons providing clearing activities or making determinations as to accepting clearing customers are separated by appropriate informational partitions from persons whose involvement in pricing, trading, or clearing activities might bias their judgment or contravene the core principle of open access. Section 4s(j)(6) of the CEA prohibits a SD or MSP from adopting any process or taking any action that results in any unreasonable restraint on trade or imposes any material anticompetitive burden on trading or clearing, unless necessary or appropriate to achieve the purposes of the Act. Section 2(h)(1)(B)(ii) of the CEA requires that derivatives clearing organization (''DCOs'') rules provide for the nondiscriminatory clearing of swaps executed bilaterally or through an unaffiliated designated contract market or swap execution facility. To address these provisions, the Commission promulgated regulations that prohibit arrangements involving FCMs, SDs, MSPs, and DCOs that would disclose to an FCM, SD, or MSP the identity of a customer's original executing counterparty (§§ 1.72(a), 23.608(a), and 39.12(a)(1)(vi)); (b) limit the number of counterparties with whom a customer may enter into a trade (§§ 1.72(b), 23.608(b), and 39.12(a)(1)(vi)); (c) restrict the size of the position a customer may take with any individual counterparty, apart from an overall credit limit for all positions held by the customer at the FCM (§§ 1.72(c), 23.608(c), and 39.12(a)(1)(vi)); (d) impair a customer's access to execution of a trade on terms that have a reasonable relationship to the best terms available (§§ 1.72(d), 23.608(d), and 39.12(a)(1)(vi)); or (e) prevent compliance with specified time frames for acceptance of trades into clearing set

forth in 1.74(b), 23.610(b), or 39.12(b)(7) (§§ 1.72(e), 23.608(e), and 39.12(a)(1)(vi)). Additionally, the Commission requires, through regulation 39.12(b)(7)(i)(B), DCOs to coordinate with clearing members to establish prompt processing of trades. Regulations 1.74(a) and 23.610(a) require reciprocal coordination by FCMs, SDs, and MSPs that are clearing members. Under the above regulations, SDs, MSPs, FCMs, and DCOs are required to develop and maintain written customer clearing documentation and trade processing procedures. Maintenance of contracts, policies, and procedures is prudent business practice. All SDs, MSPs, FCMs, and DCOs maintain documentation consistent with these regulations. The regulations are crucial both for effective risk management and for the efficient operation of trading venues among SDs, MSPs, FCMs, and DCOs. Each of these entities has a general recordkeeping obligation for these requirements under the Commission's regulations (§ 39.20 for DCOs; § 23.606 for SDs and MSPs; and § 1.73 for FCMs). The information collection burden arising from the regulations primarily is restricted to the costs associated with the affected registrants' obligation to maintain records related to clearing documentation between the customer and the customer's clearing member, and trade processing procedures between DCOs and FCMs, SDs, and MSPs. The information collection obligations are necessary to implement certain provisions of the CEA, including ensuring that registrants exercise effective risk management and for the efficient operation of trading venues among SDs, MSPs, FCMs, and DCOs. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number. On August 17, 2020, the Commission published in the Federal Register notice of the proposed extension of this information collection and provided 60 days for public comment on the proposed extension, 85 FR 50013 (''60-Day Notice'') The Commission did not receive any comments on the 60-Day Notice. Burden Statement: The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to be as follows: Estimated Number of Respondents: 183. Estimated Average Burden Hours per Respondent: 40. Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 7,320.