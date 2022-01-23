|
Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Extend Collection 3038-0104: Clearing Exemption for Swaps Between Certain Affiliated Entities
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 223 / Tuesday, November 23, 2021 / Notices
establish time-area closures at Hawaiian spinner dolphins' essential day time habitat. After the presentation but before public comments, there will be a question and answer session during which members of the public may ask NMFS staff questions about the proposed rule. Following the question and answer session, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide oral comments regarding proposed time-area closures. Oral comments may be limited to two minutes or less. Members of the public will also have the opportunity to submit written comments at the hearings. Written comments may also be submitted at any time during the relevant public comment period as described under ADDRESSES. All oral comments will be recorded (audio only), transcribed, and added to the public comment record for this proposed rule.
Special Accommodations
Requests for sign language interpretation or other auxiliary aids should be directed to Kevin Brindock (telephone: 808-725-5146; email: kevin.brindock@noaa.gov) at least 10 business days prior to the meeting date.
Authority: 16 U.S.C. 1361 et seq.
Dated: November 18, 2021.
Kimberly Damon-Randall,
Director, Office of Protected Resources, National Marine Fisheries Service.
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE
United States Patent and Trademark Office
Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for Review and Approval; Comment Request; Fee Deficiency Submissions
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will submit the following information collection request to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and clearance in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, on or after the date of publication of this notice. The USPTO invites comment on this information collection renewal, which helps the USPTO assess the impact of its information collection requirements and minimize the public's reporting burden. Public comments were previously requested via the Federal Register on August 25, 2021 during a 60-day comment period. This notice
allows for an additional 30 days for public comments.
Agency: United States Patent and Trademark Office, Department of Commerce.
Title: Fee Deficiency Submissions.
PTO/SB/460 (Fee Deficiency Payment Form).
Type of Review: Extension and revision of a currently approved information collection.
Estimated Number of Respondents: 2,000 respondents per year.
Estimated Number of Responses: 3,002 responses per year.
Estimated Time per Response: The USPTO estimates that it will take the public approximately 2 hours to gather the necessary information, create the document, and submit the completed information to the USPTO.
Estimated Total Annual Respondent Burden Hours: 6,004 hours.
Estimated Total Annual Non-Hour Cost Burden: $248.
Needs and Uses: Under section 10(b) of the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act (''Act'') (See Pub. L. 112-29, 125 Stat. 283 (2011)), eligible small entities shall receive a 50 percent fee reduction from the undiscounted fees for filing, searching, examining, issuing, appealing, and maintaining patent applications and patents. The Act further provides that micro entities shall receive a 75 percent fee reduction from the undiscounted fees for filing, searching, examining, issuing, appealing, and maintaining patent applications and patents.
This information collection covers the submissions made by patent applicants and patentees to excuse small and micro entity fee payment errors, in accordance with the procedures set forth in 37 CFR 1.28(c) and 1.29(k). Specifically, 37 CFR 1.28(c) provides a procedure by which patent applicants and patentees may be excused for erroneous payments of fees in the small entity amount. 37 CFR 1.29(k) provides a procedure by which patent applicants and patentees may be excused for erroneous payments of fees in the micro entity amount.
Affected Public: Private sector; individuals or households.
Frequency: On occasion.
Respondent's Obligation: Required to obtain or retain benefits.
This information collection request may be viewed at www.reginfo.gov. Follow the instructions to view Department of Commerce, USPTO information collections currently under review by OMB.
Written comments and recommendations for this information
collection should be submitted within 30 days of the publication of this notice on the following website www.reginfo.gov/public/do/PRAMain. Find this particular information collection by selecting ''Currently under 30-dayReview-Open for Public Comments'' or by using the search function and entering either the title of the information collection or the OMB Control Number 0651-0070.
Further information can be obtained by:
Email: InformationCollection@ uspto.gov. Include ''0651-0070information request'' in the subject line of the message.
Mail: Kimberly Hardy, Office of the Chief Administrative Officer, United States Patent and Trademark Office, P.O. Box 1450, Alexandria, VA 22313- 1450.
Kimberly Hardy,
Information Collections Officer, Office of the
Chief Administrative Officer, United States
Patent and Trademark Office.
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (''Commission'' or ''CFTC'') is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the proposed renewal of a collection of certain information by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act (''PRA''), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment. This notice solicits comments on reporting requirements relating to uncleared swaps between certain affiliated entities electing the exemption under Commission regulation 50.52 (Exemption for swaps between affiliates).
DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before January 24, 2022.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by ''OMB Control No. 3038- 0104'' by any of the following methods:
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 223 / Tuesday, November 23, 2021 / Notices
The Agency's website, at https:// comments.cftc.gov/. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the website.
Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
Hand Delivery/Courier: Same as Mail above. Please submit your comments using only one method. All comments must be submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to https:// www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Melissa A. D'Arcy, Special Counsel, Division of Clearing and Risk, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581; (202) 418-5086;email: mdarcy@ cftc.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq., Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (''OMB'') for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of Information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3 and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, before submitting the collection to OMB for approval. To comply with this requirement, the Commission is publishing notice of the proposed extension of the existing collection of information listed below. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.1
Title: Clearing Exemption for Swaps Between Certain Affiliated Entities (OMB Control No. 3038-0104). This is a request for an extension of a currently approved information collection.
Abstract: Section 2(h)(1)(A) of the Commodity Exchange Act requires certain entities to submit for clearing certain swaps if they are required to be
cleared by the Commission. Commission regulation 50.52 permits certain affiliated entities to elect not to clear inter-affiliate swaps that otherwise would be required to be cleared, provided that they meet certain conditions. The rule further requires the reporting of certain information if the inter-affiliate exemption from clearing is elected. The Commission will use the information described in this collection and reported pursuant to Commission regulation 50.52 to monitor the use of the inter-affiliate exemption from the Commission's swap clearing requirement and to assess any potential market risks associated with such exemption.
With respect to the collection of information, the CFTC invites comments on:
Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;
The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;
Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and
Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.
You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish for the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.2
The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from https://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the Information Collection Request will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable
laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.
Burden Statement: The Commission is revising its estimate of the burden for this collection for counterparties to swaps between certain affiliated entities that elect the inter-affiliateexemption under Commission regulation 50.52. The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to be as follows:
Estimated Number of Respondents: 200.
Estimated Average Burden Hours per Respondent: 1 hour.
Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 200 hours.
Frequency of Collection: Annually; on occasion.
There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection.
(Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.) Dated: November 17, 2021.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Department of the Air Force
[Docket ID: USAF-2021-HQ-0008]
Proposed Collection; Comment Request
AGENCY: Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense (DoD).
ACTION: Information collection notice.
SUMMARY: In compliance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, the Air Combat Command announces a proposed public information collection and seeks public comment on the provisions thereof. Comments are invited on: Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the agency, including whether the information shall have practical utility; the accuracy of the agency's estimate of the burden of the proposed information collection; ways to enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to be collected; and ways to minimize the burden of the information collection on respondents, including through the use of automated collection techniques or other forms of information technology.
DATES: Consideration will be given to all comments received by January 24, 2022.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by docket number and title, by any of the following methods:
