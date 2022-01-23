Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Extend Collection 3038-0104: Clearing Exemption for Swaps Between Certain Affiliated Entities

establish time-area closures at Hawaiian spinner dolphins' essential day time habitat. After the presentation but before public comments, there will be a question and answer session during which members of the public may ask NMFS staff questions about the proposed rule. Following the question and answer session, members of the public will have the opportunity to provide oral comments regarding proposed time-area closures. Oral comments may be limited to two minutes or less. Members of the public will also have the opportunity to submit written comments at the hearings. Written comments may also be submitted at any time during the relevant public comment period as described under ADDRESSES. All oral comments will be recorded (audio only), transcribed, and added to the public comment record for this proposed rule.

Special Accommodations

Requests for sign language interpretation or other auxiliary aids should be directed to Kevin Brindock (telephone: 808-725-5146; email: kevin.brindock@noaa.gov) at least 10 business days prior to the meeting date.

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for Review and Approval; Comment Request; Fee Deficiency Submissions

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will submit the following information collection request to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and clearance in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, on or after the date of publication of this notice. The USPTO invites comment on this information collection renewal, which helps the USPTO assess the impact of its information collection requirements and minimize the public's reporting burden. Public comments were previously requested via the Federal Register on August 25, 2021 during a 60-day comment period. This notice