Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Extend Information Collection 3038-0115, Reparations Complaint, CFTC Form 30

This is a request for an extension of a currently approved information collection. Abstract: Pursuant to Section 14 of the Commodity Exchange Act, members of the public may apply to the Commission to seek damages against Commission registrants for alleged violations of the Act and/or Commission regulations. The legislative intent of the Reparations program was to provide a low-cost, speedy, and effective forum for the resolution of customer complaints and to sanction individuals and firms found to have violated the Act and/or any regulations. In 1984, the Commission promulgated Part 12 of the Commission regulations to administer Section 14. Rule 12.13 provides the standards and procedures for filing a Reparations complaint. Specifically, subparagraph (b) describes the form and content requirements of a complaint. CFTC Form 30 mirrors the requirements set forth in subparagraph (b). The Commission began utilizing Form 30 in or about 1984. The form was created to assist customers, who are typically pro se and non-lawyers. It was also designed as a way to provide proper notice to respondents of the charges against them. This form is critical to fulfilling this policy goal.1 With respect to the collection of information, the CFTC invites comments on: Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;

The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;

Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and

Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.

You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition

1 The Commission plans to update its rules to include a web-based version of Form 30 in 2021 as an additional option for the public to submit reparations complaints online.

for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.2 The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from http://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the ICR will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act. Burden Statement: The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to be as follows: Respondents/Affected Entities: Commodity futures customers. Estimated Number of Respondents: 24. Estimated Average Burden Hours per Respondent: 1.5. Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 36. Frequency of Collection: As applicable. There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection. (Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.) Dated: May 5, 2021. Robert Sidman, Deputy Secretary of the Commission. [FR Doc. 2021-09894 Filed 5-10-21; 8:45 am] BILLING CODE 6351-01-P DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION [Docket No.: ED-2021-SCC-0072] Agency Information Collection Activities; Comment Request; Maintenance-of-Effort Requirements and Waiver Requests Under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund AGENCY: Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE), Department of Education (ED). ACTION: Notice. SUMMARY: In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, ED is requesting the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to conduct an emergency review of a revision of a currently approved collection. 2 17 CFR 145.9.