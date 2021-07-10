|
Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Extend Information Collection 3038-0115, Reparations Complaint, CFTC Form 30
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 89 / Tuesday, May 11, 2021 / Notices
25845
this proceeding for JSW's failure to properly report an affiliate.8
In its Second Remand Redetermination, issued in December 2020, Commerce explained that application of total AFA to Uttam Galva is warranted in this review and consistent with Commerce's total AFA practice.9 The application of partial AFA to JSW was based on a distinct set of facts and, although the application of AFA to JSW was similarly based on the company respondent's failure to properly report an affiliated entity, it is not determinative of the treatment of
Uttam Galva in this segment because the circumstances surrounding the AFA determinations for each company were different.10 The CIT sustained Commerce's final redetermination.11
Timken Notice
In its decision in Timken,12 as clarified by Diamond Sawblades,13 the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that, pursuant to sections 516A(c) and (e) of the Act, Commerce must publish a notice of court decision that is not ''in harmony'' with a Commerce determination and must suspend
liquidation of entries pending a ''conclusive'' court decision. The CIT's April 29, 2021, judgment constitutes a final decision of the CIT that is not in harmony with Commerce's Final Results. Thus, this notice is published in fulfillment of the publication requirements of Timken.
Amended Final Results
Because there is now a final court judgment, Commerce is amending its Final Results with respect to Uttam Galva as follows:
Subsidy rate
Manufacturer/exporter(percent ad valorem)
Uttam Galva Steels Limited/Uttam Value Steels Limited/Uttam Galva Metallics Limited/Lloyds Steels Industry Limited .................
554.26
Cash Deposit Requirements
Commerce will issue revised cash deposit instructions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Liquidation of Suspended Entries
In the event the CIT's ruling is not appealed, or, if appealed, upheld by a final and conclusive court decision, Commerce intends to instruct CBP to assess countervailing duties on unliquidated entries of subject merchandise produced and/or exported by Uttam Galva at the subsidy rate listed above in accordance with 19 CFR 351.212(b).
Notification to Interested Parties
This notice is issued and published in accordance with sections 516A(c) and
(e) and 777(i)(1) of the Act.
Dated: May 6, 2021.
James Maeder,
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Operations.
[FR Doc. 2021-09943 Filed 5-10-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 3510-DS-P
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Agency Information Collection
Activities: Notice of Intent To Extend
Information Collection 3038-0115,
Reparations Complaint, CFTC Form 30
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
See Uttam Galva Steels Limited v. United States, Court No. 19-00044,Slip Op. 20-151(CIT October 29, 2020).
See Final Results of Redetermination Pursuant to Uttam Galva Steels Limited v. United States, Court No. 19-00044,Slip Op. 20-151(CIT October
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the proposed collection of certain information by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act (''PRA''), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment. This notice solicits comments on the collection of information relating to the CFTC Reparations Complaint Process, pursuant to the Commission's regulations under the Commodity Exchange Act (''CEA'').
DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before July 12, 2021.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by ''OMB Control No. 3038- 0115'' by any of the following methods:
The Agency's website, at http:// comments.cftc.gov/. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the website.
Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
Hand Delivery/Courier: Same as Mail above.
Please submit your comments using only one method. All comments must be
29, 2020), dated December 22, 2020 (Second Remand Redetermination).
Id.
See Uttam Galva Steels Limited v. United States, Court No. 19-00044,Slip Op. 21-48(CIT April 29, 2021).
submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to https://www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Eugene Smith, Director, Office of Proceedings, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, (202) 418-5371;email: esmith@cftc.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq., Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of Information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3 and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, before submitting the collection to OMB for approval. To comply with this requirement, the CFTC is publishing a proposed notice to extend the existing collection of information listed below. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Title: Reparations Complaint, CFTC Form 30 (OMB Control No. 3038-0115).
See Timken Co. v. United States, 893 F.2d 337 (Fed. Cir. 1990) (Timken).
See Diamond Sawblades Manufacturers Coalition v. United States, 626 F.3d 1374 (Fed. Cir. 2010) (Diamond Sawblades).
25846
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 89 / Tuesday, May 11, 2021 / Notices
This is a request for an extension of a currently approved information collection.
Abstract: Pursuant to Section 14 of the Commodity Exchange Act, members of the public may apply to the Commission to seek damages against Commission registrants for alleged violations of the Act and/or Commission regulations. The legislative intent of the Reparations program was to provide a low-cost, speedy, and effective forum for the resolution of customer complaints and to sanction individuals and firms found to have violated the Act and/or any regulations.
In 1984, the Commission promulgated Part 12 of the Commission regulations to administer Section 14. Rule 12.13 provides the standards and procedures for filing a Reparations complaint. Specifically, subparagraph (b) describes the form and content requirements of a complaint. CFTC Form 30 mirrors the requirements set forth in subparagraph
(b).
The Commission began utilizing Form 30 in or about 1984. The form was created to assist customers, who are typically pro se and non-lawyers. It was also designed as a way to provide proper notice to respondents of the charges against them. This form is critical to fulfilling this policy goal.1
With respect to the collection of information, the CFTC invites comments on:
Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;
The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;
Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and
-
Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.
You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition
1 The Commission plans to update its rules to include a web-based version of Form 30 in 2021 as an additional option for the public to submit reparations complaints online.
for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.2
The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from http://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the ICR will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.
Burden Statement: The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to be as follows:
Respondents/Affected Entities: Commodity futures customers.
Estimated Number of Respondents: 24.
Estimated Average Burden Hours per Respondent: 1.5.
Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 36.
Frequency of Collection: As applicable.
There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection.
(Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.) Dated: May 5, 2021.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
[FR Doc. 2021-09894 Filed 5-10-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 6351-01-P
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
[Docket No.: ED-2021-SCC-0072]
Agency Information Collection
Activities; Comment Request;
Maintenance-of-Effort Requirements
and Waiver Requests Under the
Elementary and Secondary School
Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and
the Governor's Emergency Education
Relief (GEER) Fund
AGENCY: Office of Elementary and
Secondary Education (OESE),
Department of Education (ED).
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: In accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995, ED is requesting the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to conduct an emergency review of a revision of a currently approved collection.
2 17 CFR 145.9.
DATES: OMB approved this information collection under emergency processing on April 19, 2021. A regular clearance process is also hereby being initiated. Interested persons are invited to submit comments on or before July 12, 2021. ADDRESSES: To access and review all the documents related to the information collection listed in this notice, please use http://www.regulations.gov by searching the Docket ID number ED- 2021-SCC-0072. Comments submitted in response to this notice should be submitted electronically through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at http:// www.regulations.gov by selecting the Docket ID number or via postal mail, commercial delivery, or hand delivery. If the regulations.gov site is not available to the public for any reason, ED will temporarily accept comments at ICDocketMgr@ed.gov. Please include the docket ID number and the title of the information collection request when requesting documents or submitting comments. Please note that comments submitted by fax or email and those submitted after the comment period will not be accepted. Written requests for information or comments submitted by postal mail or delivery should be addressed to the PRA Coordinator of the Strategic Collections and Clearance Governance and Strategy Division, U.S. Department of Education, 400 Maryland Ave. SW, LBJ, Room 6W208D, Washington, DC 20202-8240.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: For
specific questions related to collection activities, please contact Britt Jung, 202- 453-6046.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The Department of Education (ED), in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA) (44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A)), provides the general public and Federal agencies with an opportunity to comment on proposed, revised, and continuing collections of information. This helps the Department assess the impact of its information collection requirements and minimize the public's reporting burden. It also helps the public understand the Department's information collection requirements and provide the requested data in the desired format. ED is soliciting comments on the proposed information collection request (ICR) that is described below. The Department of Education is especially interested in public comment addressing the following issues: (1) Is this collection necessary to the proper functions of the Department; (2) will this information be processed and used in a timely manner;
is the estimate of burden accurate;
how might the Department enhance
