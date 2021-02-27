Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Renew Collection 3038-0082, Whistleblower Provision

7368

documentation that can be inspected with regard to questions of proper compliance with gross margining requirements. This rule is promulgated pursuant to the Commission's rulemaking authority contained in Sections 4c, 4d, 4f, 4g and 8a of the Commodity Exchange Act, 7 U.S.C. 6c, 6d, 6f, 6g and 12a.

An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of informationADDRESSES: Written comments and recommendations for the proposed information collection should be submitted within 30 days of this notice's publication to OIRA, at https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/PRAMain.

Please find this particular information collection by selecting ''Currently under 30-day Review-Open for Public Comments'' or by using the website's search function. Comments can be entered electronically by clicking on theunless it displays a currently valid OMB ''comment'' button next to thecontrol number. The Federal Register notice with a 60-day comment period soliciting comments on this collection of information was published on November 27, 2020 (85 FR 76037) (''60-Day Notice''). The Commission did not receive any relevant comments on the 60-Day Notice.

Burden Statement: The Commission

information collection on the ''OIRA Information Collections Under Review'' page, or the ''View ICR-Agency Submission'' page. A copy of the supporting statement for the collection of information discussed herein may be obtained by visiting https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/PRAMain.

In addition to the submission of

is revising its estimate of the burden due comments to https://Reginfo.gov asto the reduced number of futures commission merchants in the industry. The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to be as follows:

Respondents/Affected Entities: 53.

Estimated Total Annual Responses: 212.

Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 17 hours.

Frequency of collection: On occasion.

There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection.

Dated: January 25, 2021.

Robert Sidman,

Deputy Secretary of the Commission.

COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION

Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Renew Collection 3038-0082, Whistleblower Provision

AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

ACTION: Notice.

indicated above, a copy of all comments submitted to OIRA may also be submitted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the ''Commission'' or ''CFTC'') by clicking on the ''Submit Comment'' box next to the descriptive entry for OMB Control No. 3038-0082, at https://comments.cftc.gov/FederalRegister/PublicInfo.aspx.

Or by either of the following methods: Section 23 of the Commodity Exchange

• Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick,

Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.

• Hand Delivery/Courier: Same as

Mail above.

SUMMARY: In compliance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA), this notice announces that the Information Collection Request (ICR) abstracted below has been forwarded to the Office of Information and Regulatory be inappropriate for publication, such as Affairs (OIRA), of the Office of

Management and Budget (OMB), for review and comment. The ICR describes the nature of the information collection and its expected costs and burden. DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before March 1, 2021.

All comments must be submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments submitted to the Commission should include only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.1 The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from https://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to

obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the ICR will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered asrequired under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Christopher Ehrman, Director, Whistleblower Office, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, (202) 418-7650; email: cehrman@cftc.gov, and refer to OMB Control No. 3038- 0082.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:

Title: The Whistleblower Provision of Section 23 of the Commodity Exchange Act (OMB Control No. 3038-0082). This is a request for extension of a currently approved information collection.

Abstract: 17 CFR 165.3(a) requires the submission of information to the Commission on a Form TCR. The Form TCR, ''Tip, Complaint, or Referral,'' and the instructions thereto, are designed to capture basic identifying information about a complainant and elicit sufficient information to determine whether the conduct alleged suggests a violation of the Commodity Exchange Act. 17 CFR 165.7(b)(1) requires the submission of information to the Commission on a Form WB-APP. The Form WB-APP, ''Application for Award for Original Information Provided Pursuant to

Act,'' and the instructions thereto, are designed to elicit sufficient information to determine whether and to what extent a claimant qualifies for a whistleblower award.

An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.2 On November 24, 2020, the Commission published in the Federal Register notice of the proposed extension of this information collection and provided 60 days for public comment on the proposed extension, 85 FR 74995 (''60-Day Notice''). The Commission received no relevant comments.

Burden Statement: The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to be as follows:

Estimated Number of Respondents: 900 per year.

Estimated Average Burden Hours per Respondent: 0.5 hour.

Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 450 hours.

Frequency of Collection: Once.

There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection.

Dated: January 22, 2021.

Robert Sidman,

Deputy Secretary of the Commission.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Office of the Secretary

[Docket ID: DOD-2020-OS-0106]

Proposed Collection; Comment Request

Correction

In Notice Document 2020-29209, appearing on page 526, in the issue of Wednesday, January 6, 2021, make the following correction:

On page 526, in the first column, in the heading titled DATES, the entry ''April 1, 2021'' should read ''March 8, 2021''.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Office of the Secretary

[Docket ID: DOD-2020-OS-0108]

Proposed Collection; Comment Request

Correction

In Notice Document 2020-29193, appearing on pages 530-531, in the issue of Wednesday, January 6, 2021, make the following correction:

On page 530, in the third column, in the heading titled DATES the entry ''April 1, 2021'' should read ''March 8, 2021''.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Office of the Secretary

[Docket ID: DOD-2020-OS-0107]

Proposed Collection; Comment Request

Correction

In Notice Document 2020-29210, appearing on page 531, in the issue of Wednesday, January 6, 2021, make the following correction:

On page 531, in the first column, in the heading titled DATES, the entry ''April 1, 2021'' should read ''March 8, 2021''.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Office of the Secretary

[Docket ID: DOD-2020-OS-0109]

Proposed Collection; Comment Request

Correction

In Notice Document 2020-29208, appearing on pages 529-530, in the issue of Wednesday, January 6, 2021, make the following correction:

On page 529, in the third column, in the heading titled DATES, the entry ''April 1, 2021'' should read ''March 8, 2021''.

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers

Sabine Neches Navigation District User Fee Notice

AGENCY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, DoD.

ACTION: Notice.

SUMMARY: The Water Resources Reform and Development Act (WRRDA) of 2014 authorizes a non-federal interest to levy port or harbor dues in the form of tonnage duties or fees in conjunction with a harbor navigation project whose usable increment of the project is complete to finance the cost, construction or maintenance of the project. The Sabine-Neches Navigation District (SNND) is a political subdivision of the State of Texas and the non-federal sponsor of the Sabine-Neches Waterway Channel Improvement Project (SNWW CIP). The SNND anticipates completion of the first usable increment of the SNWW CIP in early 2021. Upon completion of the first usable increment, SNND intends to levy port or harbor dues pursuant to 33 U.S.C. 2236. Notification in the Federal Register prior to an initial levy of port or harbor dues is required by the statute. DATES: A public hearing on the proposed user fee ordinance will be held at 3:30 p.m. on March 15, 2021, inADDRESSES: The public hearing will be held at 8180 Anchor Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77642. Pursuant to orders issued by the Governor of Texas related to combatting the spread of Covid-19, arrangements will be made for attendance at the public meeting by electronic means. Details regarding participation by electronic means will be posted on SNND's website: www.navigationdistrict.org.

Public comments concerning the proposed users' fee ordinance should be directed in writing to Mr. Randall Reese, Executive Director and CEO Sabine-Neches Navigation District, 8180 Anchor Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77642, with a copy to Ms. Franchelle Nealy, Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 2000 Fort Point Road, Galveston, TX 77550.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: All comments and requests for further information on the proposal must be directed in writing to the Executive Director and CEO of SNND. His contact information follows: Mr. Randall Reese, Executive Director and CEO Sabine-Neches Navigation District, 8180 Anchor Drive, Port Arthur, TX 77642; Telephone: 409-729-4588; email: rreese@navigationdistrict.org.

Alternatively, contact Ms. Franchelle Nealy, in writing at the Galveston District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Ms. Franchelle Nealy, 2000 Fort Point Road, Galveston, TX 77550; Telephone: 409-766-3817; and by email at franchelle.e.craft@usace.army.mil. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District published the Final Feasibility Report/Final Environmental Impact Statement for SNWW CIP (USACE, 2011) in March 2011, the Chief of Engineers Report (Chief's Report) was signed in July 2011, and the Record of Decision was signed in February 2012. The Congressional approval of the construction of the SNWW CIP (authorization for construction) was provided in Section 7002(1)1 of the Water Resources Reform and Development Act (WRRDA) of 2014, Public Law 113-121. The SNWW CIP's new start construction was funded in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 by the Army Civil Works Program FY 2019 Work Plan. The SNND and the USACE signed the

the manner and location specified in the Project Partnership Agreement forADDRESSES section of this Notice.

The public comment period will end upon the close of business at 5 p.m. (CST), March 29, 2021. Written comments must be received by the District on or before that date to beSNWW CIP on or about July 27, 2019. Additional funding for construction of the SNWW CIP was provided in the FY 2020 Work Plan.

Construction of the first usable increment of SNWW CIP, an anchorageconsidered before the user fee ordinance basin, has begun. Upon completion ofbecomes effective.

this anchorage basin, SNND intends to